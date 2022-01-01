|
Discover the Isle of Man
A Biosphere Nation where sustainability, vibrant culture and stunning nature intertwine
Steeped in history and renowned for its glorious, natural beauty, the Isle of Man is regarded as the gem of the Irish Sea. From its intriguing history to its spectacular walks and scenery, this is a landscape known to the Celts and Vikings for over 1000 years and the perfect island escape.
Nature and wildlife
Renowned for its remarkable 160km coastline, the Isle of Man boasts a myriad of natural habitats, including grassland, wetland, woodland and glens, all home to a diversity of wildlife. Given that the island is such an exceptional landscape, it’s not surprising that it was marked as a leading nature destination and recognised by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve in 2016.
From the striking basking sharks that feed in the island’s plankton-rich waters during summer and the hundreds of seals basking on the rocks around the Calf of Man, to the diminutive wrens, hen harriers and shearwaters nesting in the many stone walls crisscrossing its interiors, the Isle of Man offers a sanctuary for all sorts of wildlife.
Walking and hiking
With such beautiful landscapes, it would be a crime to visit the Isle of Man and not go exploring. Its rugged cliffs, rolling hills and picturesque glens are just a few reasons why the place is a delight for walking enthusiasts. Whether you enjoy a gentle coastal stroll or a challenging hilly trail, the island boasts plenty of footpaths that cater perfectly to hikers of all abilities. Enjoying the island’s walks can often be the best way to catch a glimpse of the varied wildlife, hugging the coastline or taking you through the breath-taking uplands.
One of the most popular walks starts in the splendid fishing village of Port St Mary and finishes in Port Erin. With cinematic views and plenty of detours through historical villages, this walk along the island's southern coast is a firm favourite amongst walkers, considered one of the best coastal walks in the British Isles; better still it can be enjoyed at a very leisurely pace.
History and culture
The Isle of Man possesses a unique heritage which is as noticeable today as it was thousands of years ago. The island has everything from ancient ruins and monuments to beautiful botanical gardens. It’s a place shrouded in folklore, myth, and legends and you can explore medieval castles such as Castle Rushen, or you can follow in the footsteps of Christian missionaries and Viking warriors at Peel Castle on the west of the island; this impressive fortress was once a royal residence, the centre of government and a military stronghold.
