Discover the Isle of Man

Walking and hiking With such beautiful landscapes, it would be a crime to visit the Isle of Man and not go exploring. Its rugged cliffs, rolling hills and picturesque glens are just a few reasons why the place is a delight for walking enthusiasts. Whether you enjoy a gentle coastal stroll or a challenging hilly trail, the island boasts plenty of footpaths that cater perfectly to hikers of all abilities. Enjoying the island’s walks can often be the best way to catch a glimpse of the varied wildlife, hugging the coastline or taking you through the breath-taking uplands. One of the most popular walks starts in the splendid fishing village of Port St Mary and finishes in Port Erin. With cinematic views and plenty of detours through historical villages, this walk along the island's southern coast is a firm favourite amongst walkers, considered one of the best coastal walks in the British Isles; better still it can be enjoyed at a very leisurely pace.