How to take care of your local wildlife this spring WildThings is passionate about helping nature to flourish, and with a 10% discount on its sustainable animal food, it’s easy for you to play your part too Looking out for the planet also means taking care of all the creatures that call it home – and few businesses understand or appreciate this quite like WildThings. A customer favourite for 15 years, it creates nutritious food that’s perfectly balanced to supplement the natural diet of Britain’s wildlife, without negatively impacting the environment. What’s more, WildThings’ website is a real font of wildlife information and inspiration, as you’ll find everything from useful guides and news to fun facts and children’s activities there. So, with spring just around the corner, what better time to learn more about how you can take care of the animals that live in your local area with a little help from WildThings? Discover more Three animals to look out for in spring After the harsh winter months, spring sees nature burst into life again. Trees begin to grow leaves, plants start to flower, and animals and birds have babies. If you’re keen to help some of these newborns and their parents thrive, WildThings has just the thing… Hedgehogs During hibernation, hedgehogs survive almost entirely off their fat reserves, so spring is a crucial time in their search for food. To give them a helping hand, leave out fresh water and a bowl of WildThings Hedgehog food in a quiet corner of your garden every evening. The food contains a specially formulated blend of insects and meat, which provides a variety of nutrients, tastes and textures for hedgehogs. It’s also unappealing to cats and dogs, so you won’t have to worry about your pet tucking in! To make your garden even more hedgehog-friendly, try leaving piles of leaves or logs for them to make a nest in, or even fashion a hedgehog highway for them to pass through on their night-time forages. Learn more Badger cubs Female badgers, or sows, typically give birth to their cubs in February. The cubs spend their first six weeks of life growing in the safety of their sett, until mid-March, when they gradually start to emerge and explore the tunnels and chambers in their home. By the end of April, badger cubs will make their entrance into the outside world, and your best chance of spotting them is at night in open grasslands. If you’re lucky enough to have badgers in your local area, you could leave out some WildThings Badger and Fox food to help them grow stronger. A specially formulated blend of protein, carbohydrates and fats, with added vitamins and minerals, these crunchy pellets promote good dental health and are the perfect size for badgers to enjoy. Learn more Ducklings Attracting ducks to your pond is a great way to provide a safe space for them to nest, but it can also help to keep bugs, slugs and pests under control. There are a few ways to make your pond more appealing, such as ensuring it’s accessible and open, adding aquatic plants and leaving out fresh bowls of water and WildThings Swan and Duck food. Of course, if you don’t have your own, you could take a trip to your local body of water and leave the food out there. It comes in the form of small, nutritious pellets that are designed to float on the water’s surface, so it won’t ever sink to the bottom and rot. What’s more, WildThings Swan and Duck food is a much more sustainable way to feed our feathered friends than with bread, as carbohydrate-rich food can seriously harm the health of wildfowl, increasing the risk of deformity, disease and malnutrition. Learn more Special offer! To celebrate the arrival of spring, WildThings is giving customers 10% off sitewide! To claim your discount, simply enter the code CF10 at checkout. Get your discount Ready to browse the full WildThings range? Explore now