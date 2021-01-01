Tick the Northern Lights off your bucket list with this incredible Norwegian Cruise Embark on a voyage to Scandinavia and discover a new world of nature, history and culture this year, with Princess Cruises The great outdoors is always ripe for exploration, but while last year may have seen you seek solace in our native rolling hills and grassy riverbanks, 2021 is offering you the chance to reconnect with the wider world. So, if the thought of exploring new terrains once again gets you excited, set sail for the journey of a lifetime with Princess Cruises. The 14-Day Search for the Northern Lights cruise is a voyage to the serene shores of Norway. In this magical land of ice and snow you’ll discover breathtaking fjords, panoramic vistas and glistening mountains. You can explore on your own or join one of the many planned excursions, all of which are designed to help you to absorb the local culture. And aboard the Island Princess, you’ll find the soothing Lotus Spa®, live entertainment, and gourmet cuisine, including the Bayou Café and Steakhouse, which features New Orleans-inspired Cajun and Creole cuisine. Plus, you’ll have ample opportunity to get to know your fellow explorers along the way.

Cruise with confidence

Stavanger Welcome to Norway! As you sail into this beautiful port, you’ll be retracing the steps of the Vikings who conquered these waters more than 1,000 years ago. Stavanger couldn’t be a more perfect first stop if you’re keen to experience the country’s natural beauty. Thanks to the region’s mild climate, it’s luscious with flora and fauna. Experience the best of it by joining the excursion to the island of Sør-Hidle to see the Flor Og Fjære Gardens, a collection of tropical gardens bursting with colourful displays, thanks to the 15,000 flowers planted here every spring. Aside from its floral offerings, the island’s fertility lends itself to growing tropical palms, bananas and bamboo.

Tromsø Lying just north of the Arctic Circle, Tromsø is home to the northernmost university in the world – The Arctic University of Norway – which gives the city a surprisingly lively buzz, with lots of cosy cafés, restaurants and bars to stop by. If you’re feeling brave, ride the cable car to the summit of Mount Storsteinen and take in the sweeping views of the frozen coastline – how’s that for a fresh perspective? And, if you want an even better view, fly high with the Tromsø Helicopter Ride, which will take you on a 20-minute tour above the snow-capped mountains and icy fjords.

Alta People from around the world flock here to seek out the elusive Aurora Borealis (also known as the Northern Lights), a celestial parade of colour that is often found dancing across the sky here. The best way to enjoy the display is to take part in the Northern Lights Safari excursion, at Paeskatun. You’ll get to enjoy an informative film, which offers an insight into science behind the natural wonder. Guides here will assist you in capturing beautiful photos, or you can choose to buy a portrait of you and your loved ones with the lights in the background, which makes for a lovely souvenir. Along with this cosmic treasure, Alta is also home to Sautso, which is often described as ‘Europe’s Grand Canyon’. Join the Local Connections: Alta Canyon and Sami Lavvu excursion and experience its beauty for yourself. You’ll journey along its 12km length, starting at the Alta power station then following the course of the Altaelva River down to the canyon’s end.

Fancy winning a 12-night cruise to Scandinavia and Russia for two worth up to £3,000?

The Lofoten Islands Draped across the icy waters of the Norwegian Sea, the tranquil Lofoten Islands offer the perfect opportunity to enjoy a bracing walk along a sweeping beach. Fill your lungs with the fresh air and feel any stress you may be holding onto melt away. When night falls, you can get to know your fellow travellers at the Magic Ice Bar and Gallery in Svolvær, a sub-zero experience designed by local artists. Everything here, from the sculptures to the glasses are carved from ice, and you’ll be given a thick coat to wear before you enter. As you sip your drink, spend some time admiring the displays, all of which tell stories about the Lofoten fishermen.

Ålesund In the early 20th century, a devastating fire tore through Ålesund. It was rebuilt in the then-popular Art Nouveau style, Jugendstil. Now, it’s one of the prettiest ports in Norway, with colourful buildings adorned with elegant turrets and spires lining the cobbled streets. But the region’s natural beauty is the real star of the show, so don’t miss your chance to take part in the group hike to Sugarlump Mountain – when you reach the top, you’ll be rewarded with a 360-degree view of the stunning verdant landscape. Or, for a more relaxing way to enjoy the natural scenery, join the Hjørundfjord Cruise and sail past the sky-scraping peaks of the Sunnmøre Alps. Keep your eye out for the ‘Trollman’ image on the 5,282ft-tall Nes-Staven Mountain, which, according to ancient legend, was branded onto the mountain when it was grazed by one of St. Olav’s arrow.

Experience the Princess Difference Aboard a MedallionClass™ Princess cruise, there are so many ways to connect. • Share unforgettable experiences with your favourite people • Immerse yourself in a choice of more than 380 destinations • Create new forever friends with crew and fellow guests You can also cruise with confidence knowing that Princess Cruises works hard to make every journey as safe and sanitary as possible and offers a flexible cancellation policy.To find out more, visit princess.com/confidence