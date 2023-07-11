The Promoter is Our Media Limited (formerly known as Immediate Media Company Bristol Limited) (Company Number 05715415). This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Instagram. The promotion is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 18 years or older, except the Promoter’s employees or contractors and anyone connected with the promotion or their direct family members. The closing date for entries is 23:59 on 11th July 2023 By entering the promotion, the participants agree: to be bound by these terms and conditions; and

that should they win the promotion, their name and likeness may be used by the Promoter for pre-arranged promotional purposes. Entrants should enter by posting their best photograph of a bird or birds to Instagram, using the hashtag #capturetheunseen and tagging @countryfile within the post. The entrant’s social account must be set to public access to ensure their entry is viewable. Entries received after the closing date of the promotion will not be considered. Entries will be judged on how well the bird or birds are captured in their natural habitat and how engaging the photograph is.

The selected winner must supply to Our Media Limited their full name and email address. The Promoter will use the winner’s personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy ( immediatemedia.co.uk/privacy-policy ).

Only one entry will be permitted per person, regardless of method of entry. Bulk entries made by third parties will not be permitted.

The prize consists of one Canon PowerShot ZOOM Telephoto Monocular Compact Camera Essential Kit, worth £289.99.

The winning entrant will be selected by a judging panel, comprised of Countryfile editorial staff and an independent judge, after the closing date. The Promoter’s decision as to the winner is final and no correspondence relating to the promotion will be entered into. The Promoter may share the winner’s details with the prize provider for the purpose of fulfilling the prize.

The winner will be notified within 7 days of the close of the promotion by direct message via the Countryfile Instagram account. If the winner cannot be contacted or fails to respond with all information necessary for the prize fulfilment within 28 days of such notification being sent, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to a runner up, or to re-offer the prize in any future promotion.

The surname and county of residence of the winner will be available upon request by sending an SAE to Countryfile Canon Competition, Eagle House, Bristol, BS1 4ST within two months of the closing date of the promotion. The Promoter will contact the winner before releasing this information and provide the winner the opportunity to object or limit the amount of information shared.

There is no cash alternative and the prize will not be transferable. The prize must be taken as stated and cannot be deferred. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize with one of the same or greater value.

The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the promotion at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.

The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for lost, delayed or fraudulent entries.

The Promoter excludes liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss, damage or injury occurring to the participant arising from his or her entry into the promotion or occurring to the winner arising from his or her acceptance of a prize.

By entering this promotion you agree to release the host social media platform of any liability howsoever caused in respect of this promotion. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with any social media platform. Any personal details collected in relation to this promotion are being collected and used by the Promoter, not by any social media platform.