Carmarthenshire awaits you

With breathtaking mountains, spectacular landscapes, ancient forests and golden beaches, the beauty of Carmarthenshire is waiting to be discovered.
Stunning landscapes and scenery
Whether it's sprawling golden beaches, rolling mountains, glorious forests or countless cosy inns and pubs, Carmarthenshire is utterly spectacular. Running along the south coast past Swansea up to the borders of Brecon, Carmarthenshire is filled with beauty all year round. Whether it's exploring quaint coastal villages and towns, taking yourself on a quest to ancient castles and ruins or following in the footsteps of pilgrims and poets – adventure awaits you.
Breathtaking walks
Carmarthenshire is one of Wales’ most stunning counties, especially when it comes to walks and hikes. It’s no wonder that the beautiful valleys, rolling hills and lush rivers have inspired so many writers and poets – including the likes of Dylan Thomas. With this in mind, exploring Carmarthenshire on foot is an excellent way to experience the county. Lacing up your walking boots and getting out there allows you to really connect with your surroundings, giving you the time to take in the beauty of the landscape. The Millenium Coastal Path is a wonderfully relaxed walking route that runs alongside the stunning Carmarthenshire coastline.
The path is a traffic-free route with good accessibility that makes a great setting for a family stroll. The route takes you to the Burry estuary and across sandy beaches with the backdrop of a vibrant nature reserve. Other beautiful walks include the Llansteffan Coast and Castle route which allows you to see the best of the Wales Coastal Path around Llansteffan. Another is Carreg Cennen, one of the region’s idyllic ruined castles. It is often called one of Britain’s most romantic ruins and is well worth the walk. There are plenty of suitable walks for wildlife lovers too, from a stroll around RSPB Rhandirmwyn to a visit to WWT Llanelli Wetland Centre.
Gardens and green spaces
Carmarthenshire is often coined the garden of Wales and it's easy to see why. The county boasts acres of lush green spaces and plenty of stunning gardens and parks for you to explore. Whether you fancy a civilised afternoon tea in the lovely gardens of
Traditional Cymraeg cuisine
It would be a shame to visit Carmarthenshire and not fully experience the exceptional local produce and cuisine on offer. A great way to do this is by going on a Carmarthenshire Larder Trail. There are 3 different trails for you to choose from, all catering to different tastes, whether you’re a Welsh craft beer aficionado, a cheese lover or a fresh seafood fan. You’ll be able to sample the freshest local produce that will lead you to some of the most well-loved coffee roasters, cheese producers, vineyards, bottle shops, butchers and delis in the county.
No visit to Carmarthenshire would be complete without experiencing the dish that is most synonymous with Welsh cuisine, cawl - which can be sampled across the county on the Carmarthenshire Cawl Crawl. Traditionally made with mutton or lamb from the Black Mountains and filled with tons of root vegetables, Welsh leeks and wild garlic, Cawl is an absolute must for foodies visiting the area. Each recipe boasts its own distinctive recipe or 'twist' so you’ll be able to discover all the best spots to feast on the delicious stew.
