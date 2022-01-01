Carmarthenshire awaits you

Traditional Cymraeg cuisine It would be a shame to visit Carmarthenshire and not fully experience the exceptional local produce and cuisine on offer. A great way to do this is by going on a Carmarthenshire Larder Trail. There are 3 different trails for you to choose from, all catering to different tastes, whether you’re a Welsh craft beer aficionado, a cheese lover or a fresh seafood fan. You’ll be able to sample the freshest local produce that will lead you to some of the most well-loved coffee roasters, cheese producers, vineyards, bottle shops, butchers and delis in the county. No visit to Carmarthenshire would be complete without experiencing the dish that is most synonymous with Welsh cuisine, cawl - which can be sampled across the county on the Carmarthenshire Cawl Crawl. Traditionally made with mutton or lamb from the Black Mountains and filled with tons of root vegetables, Welsh leeks and wild garlic, Cawl is an absolute must for foodies visiting the area. Each recipe boasts its own distinctive recipe or 'twist' so you’ll be able to discover all the best spots to feast on the delicious stew. To find out more about planning your visit to Carmarthenshire, click here. This project has received funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities - Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.