Dog of the Year 2019: meet the winner!

Congratulations to Helen Marsh who wins our Dog of the Year 2019 competition.

Thousands of you voted for this lovely photo of Helen’s energetic eight month border collie Archie jumping in the waves.

How Dog of the Year works

Photo entries have now closed. We are looking for your best photo of your dog. Ideally, choose a clear photo of your dog in the great outdoors. This could be the countryside, your local park or back garden.

Advertisement

The photos will then go to a public vote to create a shortlist of the top 10 images. The overall winner will then be chosen by the BBC Countryfile Magazine editorial team and an independent judge from this shortlist. The judges will assess the quality of the images against a series of criteria, including quality of image, composition and originality.

Step 1: Enter your dog photo

Entries for the BBC Countryfile Magazine Dog of the Year photo contest open on Thursday 1st August 2019 and close on Sunday 1st September 2019 at 11:59pm.

Step 2: Public voting opens

Voting for the BBC Countryfile Magazine Dog of the Year photo contest open on Monday 2nd September 2019 and close on Monday 30th September 2019 at 11:59pm.

The prize for the top dog photo entry

The winner of the top dog photo will receive a year’s worth of Winalot’s best-selling wet dog food pouches and their very own pet photoshoot.

About the sponsor

For over 90 years Winalot has been feeding the greatness in dogs and is proud in 2019 to be sponsoring BBC Countryfile Magazine Dog of the Year. www.purina.co.uk/dog/winalot

Terms and conditions

Prize will consist of a years’ worth of daily feeding guidelines for Wet Dog pouches only based on weight of the dog & assumes mixed feeding with Dry Dog Food ( 5kg – 2 a day, 10kg – 4 a day , 25kg – 7 a day). The prize is only for a 1 dog household. These amounts are averages based on moderately active adult dogs at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted accordingly. The pouches will be delivered in one delivery since shelf life is 12months’

Advertisement

Read the full terms and conditions of the BBC Countryfile Magazine Dog of the Year 2019 photo content