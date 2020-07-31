BBC Countryfile Magazine Dog of the Year 2020 photo contest

Share a photo of your dog in the great outdoors for the chance to claim the title of BBC Countryfile Magazine Dog of the Year for 2020.

How Dog of the Year works

We are looking for your best photo of your dog. Ideally, choose a clear photo of your dog in the great outdoors. This could be the countryside, your local park or back garden.

The photos will then go to a public vote to create a shortlist of the top 10 images. The overall winner will then be chosen by the BBC Countryfile Magazine editorial team and an independent judge from this shortlist. The judges will assess the images against a series of criteria, including quality of image, composition and originality.

The prize

This year’s Dog of the Year competition is proudly sponsored by Edgard & Cooper which is offering the prize of £1000 to spend on its naturally, tasty dog food and treats.

How to enter your photo

First you need to register here (or if you have already registered, you need to log in).

When you have registered or logged in, you will be able to follow the instruction to fill in your entry form and submit your photo.

Step 1: Enter your dog photo

Entries for the BBC Countryfile Magazine Dog of the Year photo contest open on Friday 31st July 2020 and close on Monday 31st August 2020 at 11:59pm.

Step 2: Public voting opens

Voting for the BBC Countryfile Magazine Dog of the Year photo contest will open on Tuesday 1st September 2020 and close on Wednesday 30th September 2020 at 11:59pm.