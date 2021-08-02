BBC Countryfile Magazine Dog of the Year and Lockdown Hero photo contest 2021

How Dog of the Year works

We are looking for your best photo of your dog. Ideally, choose a clear photo of your dog in the great outdoors. This could be in the countryside, your local park or back garden.

Advertisement

The photos will then go to a public vote to create a shortlist of the top 10 images. The overall winner will then be chosen by the BBC Countryfile Magazine editorial team and an independent judge from this shortlist. The judges will assess the images against a series of criteria, including quality of image, composition and originality.

Enter Dog of the Year 2021

Share your Lockdown Hero

This year for the first time we also want to hear about your lockdown hero. Did spending time with your dog help you through lockdown? Share a photo and a short description of up to 100 words telling us why your dog deserves to be named as a lockdown hero.

Enter Lockdown Hero of the Year

About the sponsor: Edgard & Cooper

Edgard & Cooper is the pet food brand on a mission to make you, your pet and our planet feel good.

The founders, Louis, Koen & Jurgen set up the company after becoming frustrated at the lack of tasty healthy options available for their dogs – named Edgard and Cooper. Their aim was to create a product that was packed with high quality and easy to recognise ingredients, while also reducing the environmental impact on the planet.

Edgard & Cooper know that great taste comes from great ingredients. That’s why each recipe is packed full of fresh meat, nutritious offal, healthy fruit & wholesome veg.

In line with a mission to become the world’s most sustainable pet food brand, the entire range is easily recyclable thanks to the paper-based bags used for dry dog food, treats and dental products. So far, use of sustainable packaging efforts has saved nearly 7.5 million plastic bags from being produced.

In addition, 1% of all sales go to The Edgard & Cooper foundation- a standalone charitable entity set up to improve the lives of dogs and cats around the world. To date, nearly £140,000 has been donated.

Welcome to Edgard & Cooper – naturally tasty pet food that you, your pet and our planet can feel good about! uk.edgardcooper.com

The prize

This year’s Dog of the Year competition is proudly sponsored by Edgard & Cooper which is offering the prize of £1000 to spend on its naturally, tasty dog food and treats.

The prize consists of £1000 worth vouchers for Edgard & Cooper

How to enter your photo

Step 1: Enter your dog photo

Entries for the BBC Countryfile Magazine Dog of the Year and Lockdown Hero photo contests open on 2nd August 2021 and close on 31st August 2021 at 11:59pm.

Step 2: Public voting opens

Voting for the BBC Countryfile Magazine Dog of the Year and Lockdown Hero photo contests opens on 1st September 2021 and closes on 30th September 2021 at 11:59pm.

Advertisement

Read the full terms and conditions