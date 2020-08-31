Dog of the Year photo contest terms and conditions
BBC Countryfile Magazine Dog of the Year 2020 terms and conditions
- The Promoter is Immediate Media Company Bristol Limited.
- The BBC Code of Conduct for competitions can be found at https://www.bbc.com/editorialguidelines/guidance/code-of-conduct and all BBC magazines comply with the Code.
- The promotion is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 18 years or older, except the Promoter’s employees or contractors and anyone connected with the promotion or their direct family members.
- The closing date for entries is 23:59 on 31/08/2020
- By entering the promotion, the participants agree:
– to be bound by these terms and conditions;
– that should they win the promotion, their name and likeness may be used by the Promoter for pre-arranged promotional purposes.
– that you keep the copyright but grant to BBC Countryfile Magazine and all of the magazines, websites and other businesses run by Immediate Media Company, a free and unlimited license to use, edit and reproduce your picture in our products and in marketing.
- Entrants should enter by registering for a free account on AwardsForce, uploading their image and entering their details. Entries received after the closing date of the promotion will not be considered.
- Entrants must supply to Immediate Media Company Limited their full name and daytime telephone number, dogs image and story. The Promoter will use entrants’ personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy (immediatemedia.co.uk/privacy-policy).
- Only one entry will be permitted per person, regardless of method of entry. Bulk entries made by third parties will not be permitted.
- Public voting for the BBC Countryfile Magazine Dog of the Year photo contest will open on at 00:01 on 01/09/2020 and close at 23:59 on 30/09/2020.
- Members of the public can vote by registering for a free account on AwardsForce. They can vote for as many dogs as they wish but can only vote once per dog.
- The 10 images with the highest number of public votes will be put before a panel of judges for them to select the (1) winner from.
- The judges will base their decision on a series of criteria including image quality, composition and originality. The Promoter’s decision as to the winner is final and no correspondence relating to the promotion will be entered into. The Promoter may share the winner’s details with the prize provider for the purpose of fulfilling the prizes.
- The prize for the (one) winner consists of 4x £250 vouchers for edgardcooper.com
- The winners will be notified within 14 days of the close of the promotion by email. If the winner cannot be contacted or fails to respond within 28 days of such notification being sent, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to a runner up, or to re-offer the prize in any future promotion.
- The surname and county of residence of the winner will be available upon request by sending an SAE to Dog of the Year competition, Eagle House, Bristol, BS1 4ST within two months of the closing date of the promotion. The Promoter will contact the winners before releasing this information and provide the winners the opportunity to object or limit the amount of information shared.
- There is no cash alternative and the prizes will not be transferable. Prizes must be taken as stated and cannot be deferred. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prizes with one of the same or greater value.
- The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the promotion at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.
- The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for lost, delayed or fraudulent entries.
- The Promoter excludes liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss, damage or injury occurring to the participant arising from his or her entry into the promotion or occurring to the winners arising from his or her acceptance of a prize.
- The promotion is subject to the laws of England.