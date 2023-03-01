Win a day trip to the Isles of Scilly
Discover the Isles of Scilly, an unspoilt archipelago situated less than 30 miles from Cornwall.
Isles of Scilly Travel is offering the chance to win a day trip to the beautiful Isles of Scilly where you’ll fly out on Skybus, admiring the islands from above. Spend the day exploring the island before a relaxing sail back on the Scillonian III passenger ferry. Secluded beaches, stunning scenery and incredible wildlife make the islands perfect for a memorable day trip. Perhaps you fancy going kayaking or hopping between the islands by boat? And if all the fresh air gives you an appetite why not experience a wild food lunch or take a winery tour? Whatever you choose to do, the islands promise to offer you a memorable experience.
How to enter
To be in with the chance the win two Fly+Sail tickets to the Isles of Scilly, simply answer the following question correctly: