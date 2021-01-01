Countryfile magazine competition terms and conditions
- The promoter is Immediate Media Company Bristol Limited.
- The BBC Code of Conduct for competitions can be found at www.bbc.co.uk/competitioncode/ and all BBC magazines comply with the Code.
- The promotion is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 18 years or older, except the Promoter’s employees or contractors and anyone connected with the promotion or their direct family members.
- By entering the promotion, the participants agree:
(a) to be bound by these terms and conditions;
(b) that their surname and county of residence may be released if they win a prize; and
(c) that should they win the promotion, their name and likeness may be used by the Promoter for pre-arranged promotional purposes.
- Entrants must supply to Immediate Media Company Limited their full name, email address and daytime telephone number. The Promoter will use entrants’ personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy (www.immediatemedia.co.uk/privacy-policy).
- Only one entry will be permitted per person, regardless of method of entry . Bulk entries made by third parties will not be permitted.
- The winning entrant(s) will be the first correct entry drawn at random from all the correct entries after the closing date. In the case of photo competitions, the winner will be chosen as stated in the individual competition’s terms. The Promoter’s decision as to the winner is final and no correspondence relating to the promotion will be entered. The winner(s) will be notified within 7 days of the close of the promotion by post/telephone/email.
- There is no cash alternative and the prize will not be transferable. Prizes must be taken as stated and cannot be deferred. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize with one of the same or greater value.
- The name and county of residence of the winner(s) will be available by sending an SAE to Winners List Request, Countryfile Magazine, PO Box 501, Leicester LE94 0AA within two months of the closing date of the promotion.
- The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the promotion at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.
- The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for lost, delayed or fraudulent entries.
- If the winner is unable to be contacted within 7 of the promotion’s closing date, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to a runner up, or to re-offer the prize in any future promotion.
- The Promoter excludes liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss, damage or injury occurring to the participant arising from his or her entry into the promotion or occurring to the winner(s) arising from his or her acceptance of a prize.
- The promotion is subject to the laws of England.