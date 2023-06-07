The Countryfile Calendar competition for 2024 is due to be announced on the TV show this Sunday 11th June 2023. We will be keeping you posted on this year's theme and how to enter your photo.

The theme for this year's competition will be announced by the judging team which includes Countryfile presenters John Craven and Hamza Yassin. The 12 images will feature in the Countryfile Calendar for 2024, which will be sold in aid of the BBC Children in Need appeal. The overall winner of the competition will feature on the cover of the calendar which raised more than £2.9 million for the charity last year.

If you fancy entering the BBC Countryfile Calendar for 2024 you can take great photos of animals without specialist equipment as many of the best wildlife photos can be snapped on your smartphone. Alternatively, why not hone your photography skills by taking part in a photography course?

*We will be updating this page with details of how to enter the BBC Countryfile Calendar competition for 2024 shortly.

Who won the BBC Countryfile Calendar competition for 2023?

The winner was Seb Smith with Peek a Moo!, chosen for September.

View the full shortlist

Who were the judges in 2023?

John Craven chaired the judging panel, joined by wildlife photographer and filmmaker, Hamza Yassin and actress Alison Steadman in 2023. Previous judges have included musician and presenter Cerys Matthews.

What is the Countryfile Calendar competition?

Every year, Countryfile opens its calendar competition to budding photographers across the UK to submit their best wildlife, landscape and nature shots. Each year has a different theme, and is judged by the long-serving Countryfile presenter John Craven, along with two other judges.

After the deadline has passed, the judges will select a shortlist of 12 photographs. The final round of voting belongs to the general public, who are allowed to choose the winner and runners up.

What is the theme of the 2024 Countryfile Calendar?

This year’s theme is yet to be announced, but last year's theme was 'Wild and Free'.

The best 12 photographs will make up the Countryfile Calendar for 2024, which will be sold in aid of BBC Children in Need.

New for 2023: two children's categories

To give future generations of photographers the chance to participate, two new age groups were included: 8-12 years and 13-17 years old.

The final 12 photos will include six from the adult category and three from each of the younger age groups.

How to enter the Countryfile Calendar competition 2024

Details of how to enter will be announced on the show on Sunday 11th June.