Discover the Isle of Man

A Biosphere Nation where sustainability, vibrant culture and stunning nature intertwine
Steeped in history and renowned for its glorious, natural beauty, the Isle of Man is regarded as the gem of the Irish Sea. From its intriguing history to its spectacular walks and scenery, this is a landscape known to the Celts and Vikings for over 1000 years and the perfect island escape.
The great outdoors
Renowned for its remarkable 160km coastline, the Isle of Man boasts a myriad of natural habitats, including grassland, wetland, woodland and glens, all home to a diversity of wildlife. Given that the island is such an exceptional landscape, it’s not surprising that it was marked as a leading nature destination and recognised by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve in 2016.
From the striking basking sharks that come to feed in the plankton-rich waters during the summer months to the diminutive wrens nesting in the many stone walls crisscrossing its interior, the Isle of Man offers not only a sanctuary for wild creatures but also a wonderful escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Walking and hiking
With such beautiful landscapes, it would be a crime to visit the Isle of Man and not go exploring. Its rugged cliffs, rolling hills and picturesque glens are just a few reasons why the place is a delight for walking enthusiasts. Whether you enjoy a gentle coastal stroll or a challenging hilly trail, the island boasts plenty of footpaths that cater perfectly to hikers of all abilities. Enjoying the island’s walks can often be the best way to catch a glimpse of the varied wildlife, hugging the coastline or taking you through the breath-taking uplands.
One of the most popular walks starts in the splendid fishing village of Port St Mary and finishes in Port Erin. With cinematic views and plenty of detours through historical villages, this walk along the island's southern coast is a firm favourite amongst walkers, considered one of the best coastal walks in the British Isles; better still it can be enjoyed at a very leisurely pace.
Marine life and boat trips
If it’s marine life you’re after, make sure you visit The Sound at the island's southern tip. Here you are almost guaranteed to see a large population of grey seals, either basking on the rocks or swimming in the nearby waters. A boat trip may reward you with sightings of the dolphins, whales and basking sharks that inhabit Manx waters.
Most basking shark sightings are reported within one kilometre off the coast, which means visitors stand an excellent chance of seeing these magnificent creatures at a relatively close range. Seabirds, too, abound on the Isle of Man and the Calf of Man, a 600-acre island just off the southwest coast of the Isle of Man. Some 33 species breed here, including Manx shearwaters, kittiwakes, razorbills and shags.
