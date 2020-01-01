Read our outdoor kit reviews to help you find the best camping and hiking gear, the latest outdoor gadgets and accessories.

We all know how unpredictable the British weather can be, however rain or shine shouldn’t put you off enjoying easy countryside strolls or more intrepid hikes. Wearing or using suitable outdoor kit is vital – especially in the colder autumn and winter months, and can turn an outdoor adventure into a pleasure rather than endurance. Whether you’re looking for ideas for yourself or to treat a friend or family member who likes nothing more than a long walk in the British countryside, our outdoor kit reviews have you covered.

From gentle woodland walks to multi-day hikes in the highlands, Britain has so much to explore. But, because of Britain’s ever-changing weather and the varied landscape, there can quickly become a growing list of equipment, clothing, gadgets and guides to buy if you want to explore this nation to its fullest.

The below selection of reviews features for walkers are a combination of practical items, to help them get the most out of their walks, and products that simply celebrate their love of the great outdoors.

So whether they just like a leisurely Sunday stroll or plan to climb every mountain in the British Isles, here are some of the best gifts for walkers and hikers in your life.

