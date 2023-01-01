50 amazing things to do in the countryside this year
Get back to nature in 2023 by creating your own personal wish list of outdoor experiences and little adventures. Here are 50 ideas to help you get you started and make the most of your year
How often do New Year’s Resolutions, where one sets intentions for the year ahead, make you feel unhappy? In the bleak, grey month of January, the last thing you need is to drain your energy further by setting up a series of battles with yourself. And if you break a resolution, you feel deflated, which is a rubbish way to start the year. What you need instead are things to look forward to.
So instead, try creating a wish list of fun and interesting things you'd like to see and do in 2023. This involves writing down 50 things you would like to do in the year ahead. The items can be enormous or tiny, ranging from “Climb Everest” to “buy a new pencil sharpener”. The main thing is that at some point it has popped into your head as something that you would like to do. Whatever you decide to do, enjoy yourself and good luck in all your adventures.
How to create your wish list
- Write down 50-100 things you would like to do this year.
- Be as clear as you can. “Climb Pen Y Fan” is more specific than “Get outdoors”.
- Feel free to put down whatever you want.
- Be honest with yourself – only put what you really want to do on the list
To help you get started, Production editor Maria Hodson shares her own wish list ideas for the year
Walk in Wistman’s Wood, Dartmoor
These ancient knarled oaks will really capture your imagination.
See the Northern Lights
Magical lights that decorate the night sky! What’s not to love. Come ON!
Learn to play the ukulele (or instrument of your choosing)
It’s light and lovely to listen to; a great travelling instrument.
Longer summer days and warmer weather marks the start of picnic season. Unroll the blankets and dust-off the hampers, and head to one of the 20 best picnic spots in Britain
Plus, try one of these tasty picnic recipes:
Have a picnic and drink in the views
A simple wish borne of fond memories from childhood. Just remember to pack lashings of ginger beer...
Take a steam train ride
Tootling through woodland, hills and valleys looks like a lot of fun. There are lots of options out there, including the Jacobite steaming over the Glenfinnan Viaduct (pictured above) and the Vale of Rheidol Railway in Wales.
Visit Portmeirion
Wales’s strange Italianate town looks so intriguing.
Walk Wainwright’s Coast-to-Coast path
Have you seen the film Downhill? It might inspire you to walk this well-known route.
Learn to identify five mushrooms
They are so varied and fascinating, but which is which?
Our woods, riverbanks and meadows are home to roughly 15,000 species of fungi, making identification a tough job. Our guide looks at 10 of the most common fungi species found in the UK to get you started, from the edible oyster mushroom to the poisonous fly agaric
Search for sea glass
It’s so calming to scour the seashore for these beautiful washed-up gems.
Attend a surf/ yoga course
Some of my happiest memories have been on surf/yoga courses. More please!
Venture to Cape Wrath
The most north-westerly point of Scotland has an epic, daunting and appealing name.
Read a nature book a month
Titles to be decided!
Go on a mindful walk
Walk silently, peacefully, while absorbing the world around. In BBC Countryfile Magazine's series – the A to Z of mindfulness – we look at the various ways that nature and the countryside can be used to help improve physical and mental wellbeing, starting with A is for Awareness.
Swim in the Scilly Isles
Dip into the glittering waters of these striking southern isles.
Explore Malhamdale
Stunning limestone scenery that everyone raves about; see it for yourself!
Cycle the Tarka Trail
From Braunton, enjoy 30 miles of traffic-free cycling in Devon. What a ride. Learn more about the Tarka Trail and four other inspiring long-distance route.
Visit a Dark Sky Park
Behold the beauty of a black, black sky festooned with brilliance.
Learn to identify five constellations
Work out what you are actually staring at while stargazing.
The UK has a growing number of great places to go stargazing – our expert guide on the best locations to stargaze in Britain, advice to help you see more in the dark, and basic stargazing equipment to help you get started
Walk part of the Pennine Way
The spine of England seems excellently bleak and remote. Here are some of our favourite sections of the historic trail.
Spend the night in a bivvy bag
It’s time to try the joys of sleeping outdoors without a tent.
Cook a meal outdoors
Get fired up. Nothing tastes better than food cooked and eaten outside.
Surf on the Gower
As a surfing fan, I’m keen to catch a wave in this beautiful heartland of Welsh surfing.
Canoe camp along the Wye
Paddle along this great winding river, stopping overnight at lovely campsites. Check out our guide to wild camping by canoe.
Attend a summer festival
Not to big, not to small, just right. The Big Shakeout in Derbyshire would be a great place to start.
Walk under a waterfall
How cool to wander behind a wall of water, such as Sgwd Yr Eira in the Brecon Beacons.
See a starling murmuration
A truly exhilarating spectacle. Here are some of the best spots to see them in Britain.
Make sloe gin
Collect sloes and turn them into something quaffable.
Learn to identify five butterflies
From tortoiseshell to Adonis blue and red admiral, spot the difference.
Travel in a camper van
Living the dream, man, living the dream.
Go wild swimming
Take any opportunity to get in the water, from rivers and lakes to the sea.
Spot an otter
One of Britain’s most entertaining but most reclusive animals. See our guide to Britain’s otters: history, their return and where to see them.
Climb a Peak District peak
I can’t believe I’ve never been. But which one of these walks should I choose? Pictured are Parkhouse Hill and Chrome Hill for sunset.
Eat a roast in a great country pub
My year will be a failure if this doesn’t happen.
Dance a jig at a ceilidh
Just jolly good fun.
Go on a glow-worm walk
Watch these little critters illuminate a summer night.
Go cider-cycling in Herefordshire
Make a pilgrimage by bike to the county’s orchards and cider farms.
Send a vintage postcard
Post a classic scene of a pretty village or famous landmark to a friend
Have fish and chips by the sea
The classic seaside experience. Just… YES.
Listen to folk music in a pub
An ale, a fire and some fine music, please.
Learn to identify five new birds
There's more to life than pigeons.
Have a cream tea
It speaks for itself.
Sketch a landscape
There’s a contemplative joy in drawing a fine view. Even if the sketch is a mess.
Write a poem
Try channeling nature into lyrical beauty, like Mary Oliver or Wendell Berry.
See a kingfisher
Catch that flash of blue.
Paddle the Norfolk Broads
There's wonderful wildlife on these waters.
Visit Loch Lomond and the Trossachs
This Scottish National Park looks stunning.
Fly in a hot-air balloon
What a rush, to see the land so spread about beneath.
Learn to identify five trees
Give our big friendly giants a name. Perhaps this tree guide will help?
Adventure in a narrowboat
Watch the world go slowly by while navigating our canals. And maybe visit one or two waterside pubs while I'm at it!
Walk the Northumberland Coast
I've been once and dream of going again...
Authors
Maria Hodson is production editor at BBC Countryfile Magazine, alongside Margaret Bartlett. Since moving to Bristol in 2014, Maria has made every effort to escape into nature and loves all things wild and watery, from surfing and swimming to paddle-boarding and kayaking. Her adventure highlight in recent years was sea kayaking around remote St Kilda, off the coast north-west Scotland, in 2016. Most weekends, however, are spent exploring the great outdoors with her small child and doing accessible walks. Favourite family adventures are bird-watching at Slimbridge Wetland Centre and exploring the Forest of Dean, as well as an annual pilgrimage to see the starling murmuration on the Somerset Levels.
