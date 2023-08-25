Inexplicably far less famous than its smaller same-county cousin, Avebury is home to three megalithic stone circles, including the world’s largest, which is 14 times bigger than Stonehenge and has no fences or entry fees restricting visitors from exploring it.

The stone circles at Avebury are spectacular, but you'll find plenty more to do during a visit to this special corner of Wiltshire. Call in at the Red Lion pub for a drink, visit the village's museums and shops, and take a tour of the impressive Avebury Manor.

Heightened perspective: Avebury village and stone circles seen from above/Credit: Getty

Avebury Stone Circles

Mystery surrounds the main henge, which encircles an entire village (including a pub) and sits at the western end of The Ridgeway, a path trodden by humans for over 5,000 years.

There’s a reason this prehistoric road leads to Avebury, but – deliciously – we only have theories about what exactly drew so many of our ancient ancestors here.

Archeologists believe it was a place of ceremony and ritual, but no one knows for sure, which only adds to its enigmatic appeal.

Now cared for by the National Trust and part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site (along with Stonehenge, found 24 miles down the road, towards Salisbury) it still pulls people in today, albeit in less confronting numbers than the more southerly circle.

In the crispness of winter, it’s a spine-tingling spot to witness a new day dawn, or the sun set over standing stones that have been in place for millennia.

Avebury is 14 times bigger than Stonehenge/Credit: Getty

Things to do in Avebury

Avebury Manor

Avebury Manor was refurbished by the BBC show The Manor Reborn. The refurbishment is a must see, with a variation of rooms taking you throughout history exploring ways in which the house may have looked during the mid sixties to the medieval period.

Avebury museums

There are two museums in the village containing various artifacts and historical information regarding the village. Both these museums are family friendly with activities for children as well as adults.

Avebury church

St James’ church situated a moments walk from the manor house has history of going back to the medieval time. The font inside the church is believed to be of Saxon origin and was later found to have carvings dating from the Norman period. This is a beautiful church with history literally carved into it and certainly worth a look.

The cemetery in Avebury village/Credit: Getty

Henge Shop

On you're visit to Avebury, it is worth taking a look at the charming Henge Shop situated in the middle of the village, this individual shop offers a selection of local artifacts and items to remind you of you're visit.

Silbury Hill

Avebury stone circle is surrounded by a network of connecting Neolithic monuments, the most obvious being one of Europe’s largest man-made mounds, Silbury Hill. Direct access to the mound is no longer available but viewing it is not a problem as you can see it from the nearby car park or the footpath running adjacent to the mound, which also leads to West Kennet Long Barrow.

Silbury Hill near Avebury/Credit: Getty

West Kennet Long Barrow

West Kennet Long Barrow is a burial chamber. It has been opened up to the public allowing access to a variation of chambers. The barrow itself contained over fifty skeletons when it was excavated and these now reside in a local museum. For those keen on walking this would be an ideal place to walk too from the centre of the village, if not there is a local car park not far from Silbury Hill and a considerably shorter walk from West Kennet itself.

Avebury accommodation

Conveniently, Avebury plays host to a number of bed and breakfasts situated in and around the stone circle.

If it is romantic views and splendor you are looking for the The Lodge Bed and Breakfast (once owned by Lord Avebury himself) can offer you 180º view of the surrounding countryside, a full vegetarian breakfast in the morning overlooking the stone circle and delightful Georgian rooms all set in the heart of Avebury.

Otherwise the local market town of Marlborough is situated ten minutes away by car and offers a selection of pubs and hotels; there are regular buses available to and from Marlborough in the center of the village.

The Red Lion pub sits in the heart of Avebury/Credit: Getty

Where to eat in Avebury?

For such a small village there is a choice of places to eat offered to visiting guests; The Red Lion pub offers lunch and dinner options throughout the year, whilst the Circles Restaurant owned by the national trust offers homemade food daily and is situated next to the museums.

Avebury wildlife

The area attracts a rich array of wildlife too. The Barn Gallery of Avebury’s Alexander Keiller Museum is home to five species of bat (natterer's, pipistrelle, soprano pipistrelle, brown long-eared and serotine).

In winter, corvids rule the rocky roost – jackdaws and rooks hop and hover around the stones and barrows, but skylarks, grey partridge, yellowhammer and corn bunting are also active.

The lovely lack of fences means you can get up close and inspect the incredibly intricate patterns lichens have etched on Avebury’s ancient sarsen stones.

As winter softens into spring, the shoots of the purple clustered bellflower emerge, a plant with a blood-crimson stem once thought to grow from the bodies of the dead.