Standing on top of an outcrop of volcanic rock 150 feet above a long sandy Northumberland beach, Bamburgh Castle is unarguably one of the most iconic castles in England.

The original wooden Saxon fort was replaced by the Normans. After much destruction during the Wars of the Roses, its military importance declined. It was partly restored in the 1750s by Lord Crewe, and more extensively in the late 19th century by Lord Armstrong, whose descendents continue to reside there.

Find out more about the history of Bamburgh Castle – as well as information on ticket prices, opening times and visiting Bamburgh Beach – with our visitor's guide.

Bamburgh Castle

Starting life as a Celtic fort known as Din Guarie, it was captured by Ida of Bernica, also known as Ida Flame barer, a powerful Anglican warrior whose descendants founded the kingdom of Northumbria. Chronicles of the time suggest that the castle, probably a wooden construction, may have been surrounded by a defensive hedge before its defensive wall was built. The castle, under its Saxon name of Bebbanburg, was used as hereditary seat of Uhtred Ragnarson, in the Netflix series The Last Kingdom.

Its proximity to the North Sea made it a target for Viking raiders who levelled the castle in the late 10th century. Then, during the 11th century, the incoming Normans saw a strategic opportunity at Bamburgh, building much of the castle we see today to guard their coastline from further attacks from across the North Sea.

Bamburgh Castle, seen here from the north, started life as a Celtic fort known as Din Guarie/Credit: Getty

Bamburgh was restored in Victorian times by Sir William Armstrong, a northern industrialist and strong advocate of renewable energy. As early as 1863, Armstrong coal was ‘used wastefully and extravagantly in all its applications’ and went on to build the world’s first hydroelectric plant on his estate in 1870.

Today descendants of Armstrong open the castle to the public and visitors can walk through ornately decorated chambers, take in the archaeology and aviation museums, wander the grounds or treat themselves to a tasty lunch in the café.

Bamburgh Castle stands on a 55m-high dolerite crag, part of the Great Whin Sill/Credit: Getty

Bamburgh Beach

Bamburgh Castle is built on a dramatic stretch of the Northumberland coastline. Drop down to the beach and feel the wind whipping about your ears and taste the salt tang on the breeze.

Wide sand dunes surround the Whin Sill outcrop, a volcanic dolerite mound on which the fortress was first built in 547 AD. Looking out to the Farne Islands, the well-preserved stronghold has a keep, towers, gates and plenty of Anglo-Saxon archaeological finds – and there are many more still waiting to be dug up.

The dunes behind the Blue Flag award-winning beach are a Site of Special Scientific Interest, with over 500 species of wildlife enjoying a coastal residence here. Stroll along (do take a coat), and the golden sands, rolling clouds and crashing waves really hammer home why it is we love the British seaside.

Take a walk along Bamburgh Beach and look for the Farne Islands on the horizon/Credit: Getty

Bamburgh Castle tickets

Bambrugh Castle is open 10am–4pm daily until 5 November. Tickets cost £15.50 for adult entry.