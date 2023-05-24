One of the best things about hiking in the UK is that there are plenty of campsites to choose from, so you can always find a place to rest your head after a long day on the trail. In this article, we'll take a look at some of the best campsites for walkers in the UK, all of which offer stunning views and plenty of amenities.

We'll also include information on the nearby camping trails, so you can plan your perfect multi-day hike. So whether you're a beginner or a seasoned hiker, read on to discover the best campsites in the UK for your next hiking adventure.

Best campsites for walkers

Housedean Farm, Lewes, East Sussex

Break your walk along the South Downs Way with a night or two at Housedean Farm near Lewes.

Slap bang on the South Downs Way, the farm offers a sheltered nook where you can pitch up and watch the stars come out above the downs as you sit beside your campfire. Along with 25 spacious pitches, modern facilities and a bonus open-air shower, there are three camping pods, a shepherd’s hut and – somewhat unusually – a luxury pig ark.

housedean.co.uk

Treen Farm Campsite, St Levan, Cornwall

Treen Farm Campsite is only a 10-minute walk from stunning Porthcurno Beach in Cornwall. /Credit: Getty

Beloved of walkers for its tranquility and extraordinary sea views, Treen is a family-oriented campsite just a hop and a skip from the South West Coast Path. Come the evening, there’s a cracking 16th-century pub, The Logan Rock Inn, and the stunning Minack open-air theatre, both within easy walking distance.

treenfarmcampsite.com/

North Lees, Hathersage, Derbyshire

Explore the wonders of the Peak District National Park from North Lees Campsite near Hathersage in Derbyshire.

Within easy walking range of Stanage Edge and with a wealth of routes to choose from, the spacious North Lees campsite makes an excellent base for exploring the Peak District National Park. It has a drying room, is easily accessible by bus and, for those without tents, there are seven cosy pods (including one for wheelchair users).

peakdistrict.gov.uk/visiting/things-to-do/camping/camping-northlees

Low Greenside Farm, Ravenstonedale, Cumbria

Camp among wildflowers at Low Greenside, a farm in Cumbria's beautiful Eden Valley.

This campsite near the border with Yorkshire presents walkers with a pleasing dilemma: do they head for the northern Yorkshire Dales, explore Cumbria’s fantastic Howgill Fells or consult the campsite’s guide to local walks? There are capacious pitches with fire-pits here, fabulous Eden Valley views, a bell tent and yurt, and two great village pubs within sauntering distance.

lowgreensidefarmcampsite.co.uk/

Hobby Farm, near Whitchurch Canonicorum, Dorset

Relax and enjoy the lake view from the deck of your shepherd's hut at Hobby Farm in West Dorset.

A campsite that aims to ‘keep things wild as nature intended’, Hobby Farm consists of 14 pitches with fire-pits for campers (adults only) and a pair of shepherd’s huts. You can either explore the Jurassic Coast or head into the beautiful Marshwood Vale, criss-crossed with footpaths, bridleways and quiet lanes.

westdorsetcamping.co.uk/

Walkmill Campsite, nr Warkworth, Northumberland

Nestled next to woodland, the peaceful Walkmill Campsite is in idyllic Northumberland countryside.

Tucked into a picturesque loop of the River Coquet, Walkmill is within striking distance of the Northumberland coast and St Oswald’s Way. Look out for otters and kingfishers on the river and wildflowers in the meadow, or enjoy star-gazing – the site is in Northumberland Dark Skies Park. But, probably best of all, there’s a bath.

walkmillcampsite.co.uk/

Syke Farm, Buttermere, Cumbria

Find the perfect rest spot after a day's hiking in the Lake District at Sykefarm Campsite near Buttermere.

This tents-only site between Crummock Water and Buttermere – Alfred Wainwright’s favourite lake – has been popular with walkers for more than 40 years. With little hummocks to camp on and great views of the surrounding hills, it’s perfect for a hike around Buttermere or up Haystacks. If you fancy a little luxury, there are yurts and a shepherd’s hut, too.

sykefarmcampsite.com/

Sallochy Campsite, Milarrochy, Stirlingshire

Walk the West Highland Way then camp on the shores of beautiful Loch Lomond in Argyll. /Credit: Getty

Fans of waterside pitches will love this tents-only beach site. After a day on the West Highland Way (or a tootle along the Sallochy Trail), you can feast your eyes on the view across the islands of Loch Lomond to the Arrochar Alps. Facilities are basic – just composting toilets and drinking water – giving an experience that’s almost wild camping.

forestryandland.gov.scot/visit/forest-parks/queen-elizabeth-forest-park/sallochy

Badrallach, Scoraig Peninsula, Ross-shire

The grass pitches at Badrallach are a short walk from the shores of Loch Broom.

At the end of a remote lane, with only a dozen pitches and no phone reception, Badrallach is a place for peace-lovers. You can walk along Loch Broom to the isolated village of Scoraig (reachable only by boat or on foot) while looking out for pine martens, red deer, white-tailed sea eagles and red squirrels.

badrallach.com/stay/camping.html

Hillfort Camping and Yurts, Goodwick, Pembrokeshire

Enjoy spectacular views of Pembrokeshire National Park at Hillfort Camping & Yurts.

It’s not often you get to camp on a 30-acre Iron Age Hillfort, especially one with just 11 pitches. Take in the extraordinary views once enjoyed by our Celtic forebears, before heading off along the Pembrokeshire Coast Path or stumbling around Strumble Head to watch for dolphins, orca and porpoise.

hillfortcampingandyurts.co.uk/

Hafod-y-Llan, Nant Gwynant, Snowdonia

Hafod y Llan campsite offers easy access to the Watkin Path, a popular walking route to the summit of Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon). /Credit: Getty

Owned by the National Trust, the tents-only Hafod-y-Llan sits within a dramatic 4,000-acre Site of Special Scientific Interest. There are waterfalls nearby and the lesser-used Watkin Path up Yr Wyddfa/Snowdon runs right past. Campfires are allowed, and if you do get a soaking while out enjoying Wales’ highest peak, there are hot showers and a handy tumble-drier on site.

nationaltrust.org.uk/holidays/wales/hafod-y-llan-campsite

Meelmore Lodge, Bryansford, Co. Down

Meelmore Lodge in the heart of the Mourne Mountains offers the perfect pitstop for hillwalkers.

Waking up to an alpine vista is always energising and here you’ll be treated to gorgeous views of Slieve Meelmore. This tents-only site has fire pits for hire and is popular with hillwalkers aiming for the higher Mournes. Should you forget your stove, don’t fret: the campsite has its own bistro.

meelmorelodge.co.uk/