From the oyster-shucking festivals of Scotland’s east coast, across the rolling countryside down to the Isle of Wight’s aromatic Garlic Farm, our nation’s diverse regional produce is something to be truly celebrated.

And what better way is there to do a weekend food shop than milling around a marketplace sampling the best of the UK’s cuisine, while supporting local producers? Learn the secrets behind each type of food directly from the supplier, arguably the person with the most knowledge about it.

Regional foodie Natasha Goodfellow rounds up her pick of the best food festivals in the UK to get in the diary now.

Best food festivals in the UK

Alresford Watercress festival, Hampshire

21st May 2023

At the 13th annual Alresford Watercress Festival, the Watercress King and Queen (both age 6) throw the season's first watercress harvest to the crowds, Alresford. Credit: Paul Doyle / Alamy Stock Photo

Every year, the pretty Hampshire town of Alresford plays host to a festival celebrating all things watercress. The highlight is a parade where the watercress king and queen distribute the first of the season’s harvest. There's also a watercress-eating championship (now in the Guinness Book of Records), cookery demonstrations, a street market, Morris dancers and Punch and Judy shows, all in honour of this nutritious leaf.

watercressfestival.org

Dalemain Marmalade Festival, Cumbria

22nd April 2023

Marmalade./Credit: Martin Poole/Getty Images.

Jane Hasell-McCosh, chatelaine of Dalemain Mansion in Cumbria, dreamt up the World Marmalade Awards in 2005 to attract tourists to the region after the Foot & Mouth outbreak. A huge success, the accompanying festival now boasts everything from orange-dyed sheep to a visit from Paddington Bear, of course.

dalemain.com

Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival

21st–23rd July 2023

Yorkshire Dales National Park. /Credit: Geography Photos/UIG via Getty Images.

Funkirk Farm in Skipton is the venue for this two-day extravaganza offering live celebrity demos by the likes of James Martin and The Hairy Bikers, alongside workshops, masterclasses and hundreds of foodie exhibitors.

yorkshiredalesfoodanddrinkfestival.com

Isle of Wight Garlic Festival

19th–2oth August 2023

Isle of Wight Garlic Festival. Credit: Jeff Gilbert / Alamy.

A heady mix of country fair, pop festival and a vampire’s worst nightmare, this festival offers everything from garlic beer and ice cream to fudge, with much of the raw ingredients grown just minutes away at the island’s multi-award winning garlic farm.

garlicfestival.co.uk

Meatopia On Fire, London

31st August– 3rd September 2023

Meatopia, London. Credit: Horst Friedrichs / Alamy.

Top chefs from around the world assemble for this visceral celebration of meat and fire at Tobacco Dock in East London. It’s a party with principles though – the festival’s manifesto insists on ethically produced and sustainable ingredients and extols the benefits of nose-to-tail eating.

meatopia.co.uk

Stranraer Oyster Festival, Scotland

15th–17th September 2023

The Loch Ryan Oyster Fishery Team. Credit: Pete Robinson.

The UK’s native oyster season opens on 1 September and the boats here need at least a week to land enough for this fun festival on the shores of Loch Ryan. Witness the high-stakes Oyster Shucking Championship in which chefs from all over Scotland compete, or grab a napkin and enter the oyster-eating competition yourself.

stranraeroysterfestival.com

Abergavenny Food Festival, Wales

16th–17th September 2023

The Night Market at Abergavenny Food Festival. /Credit: Huw John, Cardiff/Getty Images

Since it was first founded by two farmers in 1999, Abergavenny Food Festival has become one of Britain’s leading food events, with talks and workshops. The Saturday night party at the castle is legendary.

abergavennyfoodfestival.com

Scottish Wild Food Festival

16th–17th September, 2023

A range of local and foraged preserves will be on sale at the Scottish Wild Food Festival's market.

Learn about local wild food and hone your foraging skills in the delightful courtyard of Tir na Nog, Balfunning, just17 miles north of Glasgow. With long-table dining experiences, foraging walks, wild cocktail making, bushcraft, talks and demonstrations, workshops, live music and a marketplace, there's something for everyone interested in nature's larder.

https://www.scottishwildfoodfestival.co.uk/

North Norfolk Food & Drink Festival

2nd–3rd September 2023

Learn new recipes and skills in the North Norfolk Food Festival's Cookery Theatre.

In the spectacular setting of the Walled Garden at historic Holkham Hall, this year's North Norfolk Food & Drink Festival is set to be the biggest yet with more than 70 stalls featuring the best of local produce. Stallholders sell cakes and bakes, artisan beer, bread, tarts, juices, fresh meat and game, vegetables, chocolates and much more at this successful festival, now in its 14th year. A wide selection of concessions include a hog roast, artisan coffee, Thai curries and real lemonade. Learn new tricks at the cookery theatre and keep the children busy with face painting and other fun activities. Entry is free and car parking costs £5 per vehicle.

http://www.northnorfolkfoodfestival.co.uk/