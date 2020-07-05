Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Go Outdoors
  3. Days Out
  4. Day out: Lunga, Inner Hebrides

Day out: Lunga, Inner Hebrides

This small Inner Hebridean island of the coast of mainland Scotland is an off-the-beaten-track hotspot for one of our most adored seabirds - puffins

Atlantic puffin, Fratercula arctica group of summer adults in thrift on Isle of Lunga, Treshnish Isles Scotland June

The remote Scottish island of Lunga has a population of zero – or thousands, depending on whether you are a human or a puffin.

Advertisement

This beautiful slice of the Inner Hebridean archipelago, described as “a green jewel in a peacock sea”, has been deserted since the 1850s, but each summer it plays host to a huge colony of one of the most charming British birds of all: the Atlantic puffin.

Atlantic puffin
The bill of the Atlantic puffin is serrated and hinged, an adaptation that allows the seabird to catch and hold dozens of sand eels at one time
Getty

Visiting Lunga

To reach Lunga, the largest of the Treshnish Isles, you must catch a boat from Oban on the Scottish mainland, or from the Isle of Mull. As you approach (most often on rolling, rocky seas), the “green jewel” appears temptingly on the horizon. Once off the boat and on to solid ground, you can walk up to the top of Harp Rock, where from May to August wild birds lay their eggs in burrows on the cliff edge or hidden in the rock face below.

Lunga is a Site of Special Scientific Interest, designated to protect the fragile breeding grounds of the puffins (classed as vulnerable) and 46 other bird species. Razorbills, guillemots, storm petrels and kittiwakes all breed on Lunga, but it is the clown-faced puffins that steal the show.

Related articles

group of Guillemots on Skomer Island, Wales

Puffins on Lunga island

From April, the puffins arrive on Lunga to dig their burrows; each pair guards a single egg. After 40 days, the chicks hatch and the adults get busy feeding their young. They rush in and out of burrows, stalk about among the grass and the sea-pink flowers, or swoop low back to their broods with bills full of glittering silver sand eels.

Lunga’s puffins have little fear of humans, and if you stand or sit still to watch them, they will happily potter about very close to you – a dream for bird-lovers and wildlife photographers alike. In July or August, the chicks are ready to leave their burrows, and Lunga’s puffin population returns to life at sea.

Puffin colony on Lunga Island
Puffin colony on Lunga Island
Getty

Exploring Lunga

If you can tear yourself away from the puffins, the rest of Lunga is a wonderful place to ramble, and small enough to walk around in an hour or so.

Advertisement

All that remains of the hardy people who once eked out a living here are the ruins of a few black houses on the site of an old village to the north-east of the island; the rest is just craggy green cliffs surrounded by sparkling sea, and the growling call of the puffins.

Authors

Sian Lewis

Tags

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

Kestrel in flight, Getty
Where to see

Guide to kestrels: how to identify and where to see

Puffins on Skomer Island, Pembrokeshire
Wildlife

Guide to puffins: facts, identification and where to see them

Dorset coastline, Dorset
Walks

Britain’s best coastal walks

Cornish coastal scenery at Porthmeor Cove near Zennor, UK
Photography

Virtual escapes: Britain’s shimmering shores