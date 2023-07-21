Positioned above the town of Dover and its famous white cliffs and with a commanding view of the harbour, Dover Castle is an imposing sight and a must-visit location for anyone visiting this divine stretch of Kent's south coast.

Advertisement

Find out more about Dover Castle – including things to do at the site, ticket prices, opening times and the history of the castle – with our visitor's guide.

Looking for more outdoor inspiration? Check out our guides to the best walks in Kent, Roman Britain and great coastal trails.

Castles of Britain Britain's ancient castles are woven into the rich heritage of our cities and countryside. Explore remote medieval ruins and iconic castles with our guide to the best castles to visit in Britain.

When was Dover Castle built?

Dover Castle began life as a motte-and-bailey fortress in the 11th century. Built under the instruction of William the Conqueror, it served to protect the narrowest point of the English Channel while acting as a show of power to any would-be invaders.

Subsequent rulers rebuilt, fortified and modified the castle and its surrounds until it became the formidable fortress it is today.

Hubert de Burgh built an impressive network of tunnels under the fortress/Credit: Getty

Dover Castle tunnels

Following the castle’s great siege of 1216, Hubert de Burgh, a loyal supporter of King John, built an impressive network of tunnels under the fortress, allowing troops to intercept enemies to the north before they even made it to the main gate.

In Napoleonic times, when the threat of invasion was always present, the tunnels were expanded and used as a barracks. Yet it was during the Second World War that the catacombs would play their most important role in history. The tunnels were expanded to incorporate a secret hospital and an allied base of operations. From here, Winston Churchill led Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of over 300,00 soldiers from Dunkirk.

More like this

Dover harbour, town and castle/Credit: Getty

Things to do at Dover Castle

Today, visitors can explore Dover Castle's tunnels and the underground hospital by joining one of the many fascinating guided tours.

Above ground there are 32 hectares for kids to run around in and a picnic site.

There’s also the Princess of Wales’ Royal Regiment Museum, the great tower to explore and an excellent café.

Once you've explored the castle, visitors with energy to spare can enjoy a walk along the cliffs from Dover to Deal.

Advertisement

Walks in Kent From Dover's staggering White Cliffs and the bustling seaside towns of the east coast, to the peaceful banks of the Medway River and the ancient remains of Coldrum Long Barrow, Kent has many landscapes worth exploring – discover them on foot with our pcik of the best walks in Kent.

Dover Castle tickets and opening times

Dover Castle is open daily until 5 Nov; weekends only in winter. Adult entry costs £20.90.