Knowing someone’s hobbies always makes gift shopping that little bit easier, and we all have that one friend or family member who likes nothing more than a long walk in the British countryside.

Advertisement

From gentle woodland walks to multi-day hikes in the highlands, Britain has so much to explore. But, because of Britain’s ever-changing weather and the varied landscape, there can quickly become a growing list of equipment, clothing, gadgets and guides to buy if you want to explore this nation to its fullest.

The below selection of the best gifts for walkers are a combination of practical items, to help them get the most out of their walks, and products that simply celebrate their love of the great outdoors.

So whether they just like a leisurely Sunday stroll or plan to climb every mountain in the British Isles, here are some of the best gifts for walkers and hikers in your life.

For more walking gear, take a look at our reviews of the best walking trousers and gloves for walkers.

10 of the best gifts for walkers

The best gifts for walkers are not always easy to track down, especially when there are so many brands, equipment and clothing items to choose from.

To help you find the gifts that are worth spending money on, we’ve put together some suggestions of practical presents at a range of different price points.

Some items are there to spark inspiration or help them find new walks, while others will simply keep them warm and dry during those blustery winter walks.

So, if it’s a birthday, anniversary or early Christmas present you are looking for, here is our selection of the best gifts for those who love a walk in the country.

Rite in the Rain All Weather Pocket Notebook

Buy now for £5 at Go Outdoors

This small pocket notebook is for those who love to sketch or take notes during their ambles. This 100% recyclable wood-based paper sheds water, moisture and dirt, so you can make notes even in the worst of weathers. It is also compact enough to fit into any jacket pocket.

Extremities Insulated Waterproof Sticky Power Line Gloves

Buy now for £23.50 at Amazon

With the combination of a warm insulated layer and a waterproof membrane, these gloves should keep your hands both warm and dry. The sticky silicone grid pattern on the palm and fingers of the gloves is designed to help with dexterity and grip when out in all weathers. The long cuff should keep out any draughts, too.

Official Personalised OS Map

Buy now for £16.99 at Ordnance Survey

A custom-made OS map is a great way of celebrating a walk or location that has particular meaning for you. Starting at £16.99, the maps are able to be bought either as a folded map or flat ready to be displayed and Ordnance Survey allow you to pick a location and personalise the map with a name or message.

Ruffwear Quencher Portable Fabric Dog Bowl

Buy now for £16.95 at Amazon

Available in three colours (blue moon, meltwater teal and pumpkin orange), the Ruffwear Quencher is a fabric dog bowl that is lightweight and can be easily folded up and stored away. Features include a waterproof lining, reflective trim and it is machine washable.

Hydro Flask 32oz Lightweight Wide Mouth Flask

Buy now for £50 on Cotswold Outdoor

From the trail series, this Hydro Flask is 25% lighter than the brand’s typical wide mouth flask to make it less of a burden on those longer walks. Because it’s insulated, the flask will keep any liquids cold for 24 hours and warm for up to 12 hours. Hydro Flask also promise the cap is leak-proof because that is a worry no one needs.

Nebo Lil Larry 250 Lumen Pen Light Torch

Buy now for £9.99 at Argos

Weighing just 90g, the Nebo Lil Larry torch is small enough to slide into a pocket. It is sturdy, too, with a shock and corrosion-proof anodized aluminium body and recessed LED housing so it won’t get broken on your adventures. There are three light modes; high, low and emergency red flash.

Personalised Hiking Boot Bag

Buy now for £22 at Not on the High Street

A great way to keep your car mud-free is with a hiking boot bag. This one from Not on the High Street can be customised with a name or initials for that extra touch. The embroidery is available in six fonts and a massive 25 colours including slate grey, duck egg blue and deep red.

Garmin Fenix 6 Multisport GPS Watch

Buy now for £419 at Amazon

A GPS watch can be a great tool for getting more from your walks. The Garmin Fenix 6 is able to provide you with lots of data from features such as heart-rate monitoring, thermometer, barometric altimeter (to detect changes in elevation), compass and sunset/sunrise timings. In battery saving mode, the watch can also last up to 48 days on a single charge.

Short Walks in Beautiful Places by National Trust

Buy now for £12.99 at National Trust

We’re all guilty of falling into a rut of walking our favourite routes each week. Short Walks in Beautiful Places by National Trust contains over 100 British walks to help find new walks and explore more of the countryside. Information about facilities, children’s activities, local restaurants and transport links are also included.

SmartWool Hike Light Crew Socks

Buy now for £19 at John Lewis

Advertisement

A good pair of hiking socks can prevent rubbing, blisters and stop your feet getting too hot or cold. Made from a Merino wool rich blend, these socks should keep your feet warm, while the arch brace should keep the sock in place and provide additional support. These socks come with light cushioning that is designed to keep you comfortable on day hikes. SmartWool socks are available in men’s, women’s and unisex styles.