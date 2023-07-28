Traipsing around with a bulky jacket slung over your arm as the sun beats down doesn’t make for an enjoyable summer’s walk, but thanks to the unpredictable British weather it is worth being prepared. A lightweight walking jacket for the summer months is an essential piece of kit – enjoy additional warmth, and waterproof protection, without the weight.

Decathlon has a number of summer walking jackets on offer. Light enough to tie around your waste, or fold into your rucksack, a decent lightweight walking jacket can make your outdoor expedition - whether it's a mountainous hike, dog walk, or Sunday pub stroll - all the more enjoyable.

Browse below, and update your summer walking wardrobe with one of Decathlon's lightweight designs.

Men's waterproof MH500 hiking lightweight jacket

Buy now from Decathlon (£79.99)

The MH500 ticks plenty of boxes, without the hefty price tag. On test, the Quechua MH500 waterproof jacket proved to be a solid option for all-year use (minus particularly harsh winter weather), with its lightweight nature, 574g, working well in the warmer months.

The style particularly stood out. The subtle and sleek design makes it a very wearable waterproof, ideal for both country and urban walks. The jacket features a three-layer construction, which includes a waterproof membrane, and the two inside pockets are handy for snacks and valuables.

Women's waterproof MH500 mountain walking jacket

Buy now from Decathlon (£79.99)

Quechua's women's MH500 waterproof jacket features taped seams and a three-layer membrane, and at 425g (medium), it's another lightweight choice. There are four pockets overall, so you can keep your hands warm, and your GPS dry. While it's a fitted design - making it a lovely choice for everyday wear - the stretchy fabric should allow for freedom of movement when you're darting up hills, and taking long strides.

This is one of the brand's best rated jackets, and it's also available in coral, purple and grey.

Men's waterproof MH900 hiking lightweight jacket

Buy now from Decathlon (£109.99)

If you're after a summer hiking jacket, rather than a more casual day-to-day wear, the MH900 is one to consider. The large side openings are sure to come in handy in warm and muggy weather, and with four outer pockets, and three inside pockets, you can keep maps, cereal bars and whistles within reach.

The MH900 hiking jacket is a more expensive alternative to the MH500, but it has a higher waterproof rating so should provide more protection when you're caught in a downpour.

Women's waterproof MH900 mountain walking jacket

Buy now from Decathlon (£109.99)

The women's MH900 boasts an almost identical structure, but with shorter side openings, and a lighter design. One for a wet, blustery mountain, you can tighten the hood with a pull of a cord, and as with the male's design, this jacket has a three-layer construction.

Like the MH500, expect a slim-fitting design. In the summer months, you may prefer to wear just a long sleeve base-layer, or even just a T-shirt underneath, but you should still have room in the winter to layer up with a fleece if necessary.

Women's windproof and water-repellent hiking jacket

Buy now from Decathlon (£12.99)

If you’re after more of a poncho design to pull on over a T-shirt when you find yourself caught in a shower, try out this budget-friendly Quechua jacket.

At just 180g, this compact design is extremely lightweight, and it folds down into a neat pack. Keep it at the bottom of your rucksack, or even the glovebox of your car, for peace of mind. As a water-repellent jacket, this is not one for bracing the elements, but at such great value, this is sure to make a handy back-up.

Plus, if you're precious about a beloved expensive waterproof jacket, it's always useful to have a budget-friendly jacket for mucky dog walks to hand.

Kids’ Waterproof MH550 Hiking Jacket

Buy now from Decathlon (£34.99)

One for budding hikers and Duke of Edinburgh enthusiasts! This fun colourful waterproof jacket comes in a range of sizes, and weighs just 350g. It's another one of Decathlon's best rated items, and it's even machine washable so you can let the little ones run wild in the muddy puddles. A handy choice for rainy school runs, and wet summer holiday adventures.

