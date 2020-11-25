70+ best gift ideas for outdoor lovers, adventurers and walkers
Stuck for Christmas gifts ideas? Browse our Christmas gift guide 2020 to find gorgeous eco-friendly outdoor and nature-inspired gifts and stocking fillers with our pick of the best presents to suit all budgets.
It’s been a year of challenges for everyone, so here’s some ideas of how to treat your loved ones with a mix of sustainable homegrown gifts while supporting our local makers, food producers and nature charities. Plus, we feature a range of the best outdoor kit for wildlife lovers and walkers from well-known brands.
We know that finding that perfect gift for the keen walker, wildlife lover, gardener or adventurer in your life can be a challenge. To make Christmas shopping easier we’ve gathered together a selection of more than 70 gift ideas.
So, grab a cuppa and from the comfort of home, browse our pick of the best best eco-friendly outdoor and nature-inspired gifts and stocking fillers in our Christmas gift guide for 2020.
The below list is separated into handy sub-headings (see below and click on the links to head straight to them) but we’d also recommend perusing the full gardening gift list, you never know what you might find.
Jump to:
Gift ideas for outdoor lovers and adventurers
British Blanket Company rainbow stripe wool picnic blanket
The cosy blanket has a waterproof backing and leather carry straps.
Price: £100
Ghillie Kettle Explorer and Cook Kit
This handy kettle and cook kit is lightweight and comes with a frying pan and grill – handcrafted in Worcestershire.
Price: £76.95
Buy Ghillie Kettle Explorer and Cook Kit from Amazon
Altberg ‘Tethera’ unisex three-season hiking boot
This stylish boot is made in Yorkshire from supple leather.
Price: £229.99
Buy Altberg ‘Tethera’ unisex three-season hiking boot
Smith The Roll Pack 18L backpack
Made by Millican this backpack has internal pockets, adjustable shoulder straps plus removable waist and sternum straps.
Price: £125
Buy Smith the Roll Pack on Amazon
Carrier Company Kindling Sack
Made from natural, hardwearing jute in Wighton, North Norfolk.
Price: £29
Buy Carrier Company kindling sack
The Level Collective merino wool Trail Beanie
Coming in in coral, this cosy beanie is knitted in Nottinghamshire
Price: £30
Buy the Level Collective merino wool beanie
The Croft House Men’s Scottish Lambswool Classic Gloves
Beautifully-warm gloves designed and made in Scotland.
Price: £21
Buy Croft House Men’s Scottish Lambswool Classic Gloves
Netherton Foundry outdoor cooking pot
This rustic pot is made in Shropshire from hand-spun black iron, with a detachable oak handle for carrying.
Price: £79
Buy Netherton Foundry outdoor cooking pot
Angela Harding bamboo plates
Featuring a thrush, blackbird and lapwing, perfect for picnics.
Price: £18 for three
Buy Angela Harding bamboo plates on Amazon
Corrymoor Meadow Collection socks
Two hard-wearing pairs made from mohair grown on their East Devon farm.
Price: £43
Buy Corrymoor Meadow Collection socks
Mountain King Wayfarer walking pole
Made from 7075 aluminium alloy in Newcastle upon Tyne.
Price: £27
Buy Mountain King Wayfarer walking pole on Amazon
Garden Trading Foscot fire pit
Enjoy cosy evenings by firelight with fire pit crafted in a heavy gauge raw steel and comes in three sizes.
Price: from £60
Buy Garden Trading Foscot fire pit
Gift ideas for wildlife lovers
Angela Harding advent calendar
Angela Harding’s artwork is inspired by the natural world and British wildlife. This calendar features a swooping owl and makes for a beautiful seasonal decoration.
Price: £10
Buy Angela Harding advent calendar from Amazon
Ruby Cubes Foraging Basket
Handmade using unbleached cotton by artist Jessica Geach in her Dartmoor studio.
Price: £45
Buy Ruby Cubes Foraging Basket
Treefall Design velvet and linen penguin (35cm tall), with a bag of snacks
Handmade by Isle of Wight textile designer Manda McGrory.
Price: £45.50
Buy Treefall Design velvet and linen penguin
Kingfisher and Robin tree decorations
Handmade in the Cotswolds from sustainably sourced plywood.
Price: £2.99 each
Buy kingfisher and robin tree decorations from RSPB
Nature’s Buddy Insect Hotel
Attract butterflies, green lacewings, solitary bees, ladybirds and earwigs to your garden with this weather-resistant bug house. Natural wood, bamboo and pine cones provide a range of different habitats and the metal roof will protect the hotel from the rain. A lovely gift for curious children, keen gardeners and wildlife lovers alike.
Price: £19.99
Buy Nature’s Buddy Insect Hotel from Not on the High Street
Megan Shersby reviews a selection of the best kit for wildlife watching in the UK
RSPB Lady Avocet Jacket
A very comfortable outdoor jacket, with enormous pockets big enough to fit even a pair of binoculars. There are four additional pockets, both external and internal. The microfibre fabric has a soft texture, is waterproof and windproof and feels extremely hard-wearing. An inner zip allows for an internal fleece jacket to be added. Unlike some jackets, the large hood can be put up without fiddling with the main zip and has three buttons to hold it in place once up. The hood can also be easily detached. Be aware – the sizing is generous. Country Innovation say the ‘small’ jacket I tried should fit someone of size 10 to 12, but we found that it was much closer to a size 12. Bird-lovers take note that Country Innovation donates £10 to the RSPB for every jacket they sell.
Price: £195
Buy Country Innovation RSPB Lady Avocet Jacket from Amazon
Viking Merlin ED Binoculars, 8X42
These binoculars provide a very clear image, even in low-light conditions. ED glass is used for the objective lenses to give sharper images and reduce chromatic aberration. The 42mm objective lens is heavy and contributes to the overall weight of 720g. The rubber casing protects the whole of the binoculars, and the grip feels comfortable.
Price: £259.95
Buy Viking Merlin ED Binoculars from Amazon
Fold-out charts
Identify wildlife with these lightweight guides designed for outdoor use. The illustrated charts cover a wide range of species and habitats. They are laminated to keep them splash-proof.
Price: from £2.50
Buy fold-out field charts from FSC
Sitpack ZEN
Designed in Denmark to improve your posture (whether indoors or outdoors), this compact chair, with its single, telescopic leg will help with watching wildlife in remote areas. It collapses down to a pocket sized handful (pictured above right) and weighs a modest 555g.
Price: £86.65
Beginner’s Sweep Net, Watkins and Doncaster
Ideal for beginners who wish to catch invertebrates for a closer look. Avoid brambles and thorns to minimise tearing holes in the net.
Price: £15.10
Buy Beginner’s Sweep Net, Watkins and Doncaster
Hand lens, Watkins and Doncaster
Identify invertebrates and plants using the x18 magnification of this hand lens. Battery-powered LED bulbs help you see clearly in low light. Comes with a case.
Price: £15
Buy Hand lens, Watkins and Doncaster
Trophy Cam Hd Essential E3
Capture images and videos of wildlife with this trail camera. The 16-megapixel camera takes full colour images during the day and black and white images at night.
Price: £166.95
Buy Trophy Cam Hd Essential E3 on Amazon
Epiq Hooded Down Jacket, Kathmandu, £149.99
Warm, comfortable and lightweight jacket great for standing out in the open when watching wildlife in cool temperatures.
The outer fabric is water repellent rather than waterproof, which means that water rolls off during a light shower, but the coat isn’t suitable for heavy rain. The fabric is also made from 100% recycled polyester.
Handily, the coat also comes with its own stuff sack so if you get too warm, or decide to visit the cafe at a nature reserve, you can squeeze it into the sack then pop it into your bag.
Versions for women and men available.
Price: £149.99
Buy Epiq Hooded Down Jacket, Kathmandu
Best Christmas gifts for the home
Lucy Rutter hand-thrown stoneware teapot
With a bamboo handle and made from Cornish clay in the potter’s Faversham studio.
Price: £79 teapot, mug, £30,
Buy Lucy Rutter hand-thrown teapot
‘Barnacle’ double-sided screen-printed linen cushion
Created by designer Eve Campbell, inspired by the shores of Scotland’s west coast.
Price: £58
‘Aelwyd’ Welsh Tapestry Throw
Made in the traditional Caernarfon design made from 100% British wool and woven in Wales.
Price: £135
Buy ‘Aelwyd’ Welsh Tapestry Throw
British Nature Washi Tape Set
Plastic-free and pretty, this set of three washi tapes will brighten up your gift-giving for months to come. Illustrated with beautiful watercolours of British birds, butterflies and wildflowers by Devon-based artist Sarah Frances, use these 15mm washi tapes for present wrapping, to decorate sketchbooks or for craft projects. The tape is easily removed so you can even use it to put pictures on your walls.
Price: £7.50
British Nature Washi Tape Set on Etsy
Raw Steel Fire Pit by All Things Brighton Beautiful
Keep the chill at bay with this stylish fire pit crafted in a heavy gauge raw steel, perfect for bringing warmth to outdoor gatherings with family and friends in all seasons of the year. Four legs keep it safe and sturdy while two carry handles make it easy to move. Available in three sizes, the untreated metal will age over time to a natural rusty finish.
Price: from £89.95
Buy Raw Steel Fire Pit by All Things Brighton Beautiful from Not on the High Street
Scottish Heather and Juniper hamper
Give some bee-autiful pampering with this soothing, aromatic hamper from The Travelling Bee Company. With a jar of Scottish Heather Honey, harvested from the wild heather moors above the shores of the Kyles of Bute in Argyll, Scotland; a jar of wildflower honey from an early summer harvest; a handmade heather and juniper organic soap made with essential oils and dried flowers, plus a handmade and luxurious juniper organic lip balm.
Price: £39.99
Buy Scottish Heather and Juniper Hamper by The Travelling Bee Company from Not on the High Street
Angela Harding Marsh Owl 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Know someone who loves a rainy-day challenge? This sturdy 1,000 piece jigsaw from Flame Tree features a beautiful, intricate print by artist Angela Harding, who was inspired by the sighting of a barn owl hunting over the golden reed beds at Snape on the Suffolk coast. Not for the faint-hearted, it may take some time before you see the stunning image completed!
Price: £12.99
Buy Angela Harding Marsh Owl 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle from Waterstones
Unisex Snood by Suzie Lee Knitwear
Designed in Suzie Lee’s garden studio in Kent, this unique ‘seed to tree’ pattern is inspired by the forms of nature. Made from 100% British spun lambswool and available in a range of gorgeous colours, this soft snood will bring warmth and comfort to any outdoor adventure.
Price: £26
Buy Unisex Snood by Suzie Lee Knitwear from Not on the High Street
2021 Wildlife Calendar by Hannah Longmuir
Countryside artist Hannah Longmuir lives in the Scottish Borders and is obsessed with tracking the changes in the seasons. “I love learning about the countryside and it’s rhythms and understanding why the world around us acts the way it does throughout the year,” she says. With drawings and handwritten notes on what to look out for each month, from nesting birds in May to fascinating fungi in October and pine cones in December, this slimline A5 wall calendar will connect you to the fields, hedgerows and woodlands all year round.
Price: £9
Buy 2021 Wildlife Calendar by Hannah Longmuir on Etsy
Drey Workshop Goose Platter
Made by potter Karen McPhail in rural Argyll.
Price: £78
Good Wash Co. Thank You NHS Box
This thoughtful box contains Gower Gin Hand Sanitiser, Good Wash Hand Lotion and a Diolch Soap Bar. Profits go towards wash-care donations to the NHS and key workers.
Price: £25
Buy Good Wash Co. Thank You NHS Box
Andrea Roman stoneware candle holder
Made from hand-thrown black clay.
Price: £35 candleholder, hand-dipped pure beeswax dinner candles, made with beeswax from Yorkshire, £10.50 a pair.
Buy Andrea Roman stoneware candle at toast
National Trust Zero Waste Starter Kit
From Welsh company Battle Green, includes a bamboo cutlery set, toothbrush, shampoo bar and cotton shopping bag.
Price: £30
Buy Zero Waste Starter Kit from the National Trust
Gift ideas for walkers
Carrier Company Shetland lambswool yoke jumper
Available in men’s and women’s sizes, made from wool spun in Aberdeenshire.
Price: £105
Buy Carrier Company Shetland lambswool yoke jumper
Seed to Tree 100% wool scarf and mittens
Made in Suzie Lee’s studio in the Kent countryside.
Price: £47, and mittens, £27
Buy Seed to Tree scarf and mittens from Suzie Lee
The Great British Outdoors Map
The Great British Outdoors Map includes walks, nature reserves and National Parks – scratch off the places you’ve visited and plan your next adventure.
Price: £13
Buy the Great British Outdoors Map at Waterstones
The Wildlife Trusts owl t-shirt
Ethically made from organic cotton. Available in men’s and women’s sizes.
Price: £19
Buy The Wildlife Trusts owl t-shirt
Best food and drink Christmas gifts
Coco Chocolatier Thank You NHS gift box
Contains an Isle of Sky Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Bar, a Columbian Milk and a Columbian Dark Chocolate Bar; £15 from every sale is donated to an NHS charity.
Price: £25.50
Buy Coco Chocolatier Thank You NHS gift box
Isle of Harris Gin
Infused with eight botanicals including hand-harvested sugar kelp and made on the isle.
Price: £37
Best of the West Gift Box
Contains five Welsh cheeses, including Golden Cenarth, plus pickle and crackers.
Price: £37.80
Scottish Made Pheasant Cheese Board and Knife Set
Sustainably sourced oak with a stainless steel and copper cheese knife.
Price: £45
Buy Scottish Made Pheasant Cheese Board and Knife Set
Bric Company Reusable Lunch Bag
Comes with a cloth wrap for your sandwiches and is machine washable. A tree is planted for every bag sold.
Price: £29
Buy Bric Company Reusable Lunch Bag
Beautiful Joe’s Tin of ethically made ox-liver dog treats
Beautiful Joe’s donates a pack of dog treats to a rescue home for every pack sold.
Price: £2.50
Buy Beautiful Joe’s Tin of ethically made ox-liver dog treats on Amazon
Best Christmas gifts for gardeners
Genus Seeds in a Box
Six perennial plant seeds for a colourful herbaceous border, packets illustrated by Cotswold artist Tracey Elphick.
Price: £25
Yorkshire Wildlife Trust dewdrop butterfly, moth and insect habitat
Made from FSC-certified plywood and bamboo.
Price: £19.95
Buy Yorkshire Wildlife Trust dewdrop butterfly, moth and insect habitat
Grow your own herbs gardening set by Kenneth & Kenneth
The perfect gift for lovers of gardening and good food, the set comes with thyme, rosemary and sage seeds ready to grow in three tin planters. With Nutscene jute twine, metal gardening scissors, black and grey gardening gloves and three wooden plant markers, too, there’s everything you need to create an aromatic mini kitchen garden.
Price: £38
Buy Grow your own herbs gardening set by Kenneth & Kenneth from Not on the High street
Simon King Brushwood Robin Nester
Designed by naturalist Simon King, this open-fronted nest is perfect for robins, a bird famous for nesting in unlikely places, such as boots, hanging baskets, sheds and under car bonnets. Hide the nester in a climber or other foliage where the bird will feel secluded and safe, and you may be lucky to see a clutch of 4-6 eggs in the spring. An inspired gift for a budding ornithologist.
Price: £10.99
Buy Simon King Brushwood Robin Nester on Amazon
Carrier Company Gardener’s Pail
Made from waterproof canvas and jute, with pockets for tools and gloves.
Price: £34
Buy Carrier Company Gardener’s Pail
Geoffrey Fisher Bee Hotels for solitary bees
Handmade using locally sourced coppiced hardwoods.
Price: £30 for a box of three
Buy Geoffrey Fisher Bee Hotels for solitary bees
National Trust Burgon & Ball Hand Fork and Hand Trowel
Made from high-carbon steel.
Price: £10
Buy National Trust Burgon & Ball Hand Fork and Hand Trowel
Nutscene Seed-down Potting Shed Collection
Great Garden Ideas set includes a ball of jute twine made in rural Angus, flower snips and an oak Potter’s Pal for making seedling pots.
Price: £29.99
Buy Nutscene Seed-down Potting Shed Collection
Devon Wildlife Trust Adopt a Hedgehog
The adoption includes a personalised certificate, an activity booklet for kids and a cuddly hedgehog toy.