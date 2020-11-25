70+ best gift ideas for outdoor lovers, adventurers and walkers

Gift ideas for outdoor lovers and adventurers

Gift ideas for wildlife lovers

Angela Harding advent calendar

Angela Harding’s artwork is inspired by the natural world and British wildlife. This calendar features a swooping owl and makes for a beautiful seasonal decoration.

Price: £10

Buy Angela Harding advent calendar from Amazon

Ruby Cubes Foraging Basket

Handmade using unbleached cotton by artist Jessica Geach in her Dartmoor studio.

Price: £45

Buy Ruby Cubes Foraging Basket

Treefall Design velvet and linen penguin (35cm tall), with a bag of snacks

Handmade by Isle of Wight textile designer Manda McGrory.

Price: £45.50

Buy Treefall Design velvet and linen penguin

Kingfisher and Robin tree decorations

Handmade in the Cotswolds from sustainably sourced plywood.

Price: £2.99 each

Buy kingfisher and robin tree decorations from RSPB

Nature’s Buddy Insect Hotel

Attract butterflies, green lacewings, solitary bees, ladybirds and earwigs to your garden with this weather-resistant bug house. Natural wood, bamboo and pine cones provide a range of different habitats and the metal roof will protect the hotel from the rain. A lovely gift for curious children, keen gardeners and wildlife lovers alike.

Price: £19.99

Buy Nature’s Buddy Insect Hotel from Not on the High Street

RSPB Lady Avocet Jacket

A very comfortable outdoor jacket, with enormous pockets big enough to fit even a pair of binoculars. There are four additional pockets, both external and internal. The microfibre fabric has a soft texture, is waterproof and windproof and feels extremely hard-wearing. An inner zip allows for an internal fleece jacket to be added. Unlike some jackets, the large hood can be put up without fiddling with the main zip and has three buttons to hold it in place once up. The hood can also be easily detached. Be aware – the sizing is generous. Country Innovation say the ‘small’ jacket I tried should fit someone of size 10 to 12, but we found that it was much closer to a size 12. Bird-lovers take note that Country Innovation donates £10 to the RSPB for every jacket they sell.

Price: £195

Buy Country Innovation RSPB Lady Avocet Jacket from Amazon

Viking Merlin ED Binoculars, 8X42

These binoculars provide a very clear image, even in low-light conditions. ED glass is used for the objective lenses to give sharper images and reduce chromatic aberration. The 42mm objective lens is heavy and contributes to the overall weight of 720g. The rubber casing protects the whole of the binoculars, and the grip feels comfortable.

Price: £259.95

Buy Viking Merlin ED Binoculars from Amazon

Fold-out charts

Identify wildlife with these lightweight guides designed for outdoor use. The illustrated charts cover a wide range of species and habitats. They are laminated to keep them splash-proof.

Price: from £2.50

Buy fold-out field charts from FSC

Designed in Denmark to improve your posture (whether indoors or outdoors), this compact chair, with its single, telescopic leg will help with watching wildlife in remote areas. It collapses down to a pocket sized handful (pictured above right) and weighs a modest 555g.

Price: £86.65

Buy Sitpack Zen from Amazon

Beginner’s Sweep Net, Watkins and Doncaster

Ideal for beginners who wish to catch invertebrates for a closer look. Avoid brambles and thorns to minimise tearing holes in the net.

Price: £15.10

Buy Beginner’s Sweep Net, Watkins and Doncaster

Hand lens, Watkins and Doncaster

Identify invertebrates and plants using the x18 magnification of this hand lens. Battery-powered LED bulbs help you see clearly in low light. Comes with a case.

Price: £15

Buy Hand lens, Watkins and Doncaster

Capture images and videos of wildlife with this trail camera. The 16-megapixel camera takes full colour images during the day and black and white images at night.

Price: £166.95

Buy Trophy Cam Hd Essential E3 on Amazon

Warm, comfortable and lightweight jacket great for standing out in the open when watching wildlife in cool temperatures.

The outer fabric is water repellent rather than waterproof, which means that water rolls off during a light shower, but the coat isn’t suitable for heavy rain. The fabric is also made from 100% recycled polyester.

Handily, the coat also comes with its own stuff sack so if you get too warm, or decide to visit the cafe at a nature reserve, you can squeeze it into the sack then pop it into your bag.

Versions for women and men available.

Price: £149.99

Buy Epiq Hooded Down Jacket, Kathmandu

Best Christmas gifts for the home

Lucy Rutter hand-thrown stoneware teapot

With a bamboo handle and made from Cornish clay in the potter’s Faversham studio.

Price: £79 teapot, mug, £30,

Buy Lucy Rutter hand-thrown teapot

‘Barnacle’ double-sided screen-printed linen cushion

Created by designer Eve Campbell, inspired by the shores of Scotland’s west coast.

Price: £58

Buy Eve Campbell cushion

‘Aelwyd’ Welsh Tapestry Throw

Made in the traditional Caernarfon design made from 100% British wool and woven in Wales.

Price: £135

Buy ‘Aelwyd’ Welsh Tapestry Throw

British Nature Washi Tape Set

Plastic-free and pretty, this set of three washi tapes will brighten up your gift-giving for months to come. Illustrated with beautiful watercolours of British birds, butterflies and wildflowers by Devon-based artist Sarah Frances, use these 15mm washi tapes for present wrapping, to decorate sketchbooks or for craft projects. The tape is easily removed so you can even use it to put pictures on your walls.

Price: £7.50

British Nature Washi Tape Set on Etsy

Raw Steel Fire Pit by All Things Brighton Beautiful

Keep the chill at bay with this stylish fire pit crafted in a heavy gauge raw steel, perfect for bringing warmth to outdoor gatherings with family and friends in all seasons of the year. Four legs keep it safe and sturdy while two carry handles make it easy to move. Available in three sizes, the untreated metal will age over time to a natural rusty finish.

Price: from £89.95

Buy Raw Steel Fire Pit by All Things Brighton Beautiful from Not on the High Street

Scottish Heather and Juniper hamper

Give some bee-autiful pampering with this soothing, aromatic hamper from The Travelling Bee Company. With a jar of Scottish Heather Honey, harvested from the wild heather moors above the shores of the Kyles of Bute in Argyll, Scotland; a jar of wildflower honey from an early summer harvest; a handmade heather and juniper organic soap made with essential oils and dried flowers, plus a handmade and luxurious juniper organic lip balm.

Price: £39.99

Buy Scottish Heather and Juniper Hamper by The Travelling Bee Company from Not on the High Street

Angela Harding Marsh Owl 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Know someone who loves a rainy-day challenge? This sturdy 1,000 piece jigsaw from Flame Tree features a beautiful, intricate print by artist Angela Harding, who was inspired by the sighting of a barn owl hunting over the golden reed beds at Snape on the Suffolk coast. Not for the faint-hearted, it may take some time before you see the stunning image completed!

Price: £12.99

Buy Angela Harding Marsh Owl 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle from Waterstones

Unisex Snood by Suzie Lee Knitwear

Designed in Suzie Lee’s garden studio in Kent, this unique ‘seed to tree’ pattern is inspired by the forms of nature. Made from 100% British spun lambswool and available in a range of gorgeous colours, this soft snood will bring warmth and comfort to any outdoor adventure.

Price: £26

Buy Unisex Snood by Suzie Lee Knitwear from Not on the High Street

2021 Wildlife Calendar by Hannah Longmuir

Countryside artist Hannah Longmuir lives in the Scottish Borders and is obsessed with tracking the changes in the seasons. “I love learning about the countryside and it’s rhythms and understanding why the world around us acts the way it does throughout the year,” she says. With drawings and handwritten notes on what to look out for each month, from nesting birds in May to fascinating fungi in October and pine cones in December, this slimline A5 wall calendar will connect you to the fields, hedgerows and woodlands all year round.

Price: £9

Buy 2021 Wildlife Calendar by Hannah Longmuir on Etsy

Drey Workshop Goose Platter

Made by potter Karen McPhail in rural Argyll.

Price: £78

Buy Drey Workshop platter

Good Wash Co. Thank You NHS Box

This thoughtful box contains Gower Gin Hand Sanitiser, Good Wash Hand Lotion and a Diolch Soap Bar. Profits go towards wash-care donations to the NHS and key workers.

Price: £25

Buy Good Wash Co. Thank You NHS Box

Andrea Roman stoneware candle holder

Made from hand-thrown black clay.

Price: £35 candleholder, hand-dipped pure beeswax dinner candles, made with beeswax from Yorkshire, £10.50 a pair.

Buy Andrea Roman stoneware candle at toast

National Trust Zero Waste Starter Kit

From Welsh company Battle Green, includes a bamboo cutlery set, toothbrush, shampoo bar and cotton shopping bag.

Price: £30

Buy Zero Waste Starter Kit from the National Trust

Gift ideas for walkers

Carrier Company Shetland lambswool yoke jumper

Available in men’s and women’s sizes, made from wool spun in Aberdeenshire.

Price: £105

Buy Carrier Company Shetland lambswool yoke jumper

Seed to Tree 100% wool scarf and mittens

Made in Suzie Lee’s studio in the Kent countryside.

Price: £47, and mittens, £27

Buy Seed to Tree scarf and mittens from Suzie Lee

The Great British Outdoors Map

The Great British Outdoors Map includes walks, nature reserves and National Parks – scratch off the places you’ve visited and plan your next adventure.

Price: £13

Buy the Great British Outdoors Map at Waterstones

The Wildlife Trusts owl t-shirt

Ethically made from organic cotton. Available in men’s and women’s sizes.

Price: £19

Buy The Wildlife Trusts owl t-shirt

Best food and drink Christmas gifts

Coco Chocolatier Thank You NHS gift box

Contains an Isle of Sky Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Bar, a Columbian Milk and a Columbian Dark Chocolate Bar; £15 from every sale is donated to an NHS charity.

Price: £25.50

Buy Coco Chocolatier Thank You NHS gift box

Isle of Harris Gin

Infused with eight botanicals including hand-harvested sugar kelp and made on the isle.

Price: £37

Buy Isle of Harris Gin

Best of the West Gift Box

Contains five Welsh cheeses, including Golden Cenarth, plus pickle and crackers.

Price: £37.80

Buy Best of the West Gift Box

Scottish Made Pheasant Cheese Board and Knife Set

Sustainably sourced oak with a stainless steel and copper cheese knife.

Price: £45

Buy Scottish Made Pheasant Cheese Board and Knife Set

Bric Company Reusable Lunch Bag

Comes with a cloth wrap for your sandwiches and is machine washable. A tree is planted for every bag sold.

Price: £29

Buy Bric Company Reusable Lunch Bag

Beautiful Joe’s Tin of ethically made ox-liver dog treats

Beautiful Joe’s donates a pack of dog treats to a rescue home for every pack sold.

Price: £2.50

Buy Beautiful Joe’s Tin of ethically made ox-liver dog treats on Amazon

Best Christmas gifts for gardeners

Genus Seeds in a Box

Six perennial plant seeds for a colourful herbaceous border, packets illustrated by Cotswold artist Tracey Elphick.

Price: £25

Buy Genus seeds

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust dewdrop butterfly, moth and insect habitat

Made from FSC-certified plywood and bamboo.

Price: £19.95

Buy Yorkshire Wildlife Trust dewdrop butterfly, moth and insect habitat

Grow your own herbs gardening set by Kenneth & Kenneth

The perfect gift for lovers of gardening and good food, the set comes with thyme, rosemary and sage seeds ready to grow in three tin planters. With Nutscene jute twine, metal gardening scissors, black and grey gardening gloves and three wooden plant markers, too, there’s everything you need to create an aromatic mini kitchen garden.

Price: £38

Buy Grow your own herbs gardening set by Kenneth & Kenneth from Not on the High street

Simon King Brushwood Robin Nester

Designed by naturalist Simon King, this open-fronted nest is perfect for robins, a bird famous for nesting in unlikely places, such as boots, hanging baskets, sheds and under car bonnets. Hide the nester in a climber or other foliage where the bird will feel secluded and safe, and you may be lucky to see a clutch of 4-6 eggs in the spring. An inspired gift for a budding ornithologist.

Price: £10.99

Buy Simon King Brushwood Robin Nester on Amazon

Carrier Company Gardener’s Pail

Made from waterproof canvas and jute, with pockets for tools and gloves.

Price: £34

Buy Carrier Company Gardener’s Pail

Geoffrey Fisher Bee Hotels for solitary bees

Handmade using locally sourced coppiced hardwoods.

Price: £30 for a box of three

Buy Geoffrey Fisher Bee Hotels for solitary bees

National Trust Burgon & Ball Hand Fork and Hand Trowel

Made from high-carbon steel.

Price: £10

Buy National Trust Burgon & Ball Hand Fork and Hand Trowel

Nutscene Seed-down Potting Shed Collection

Great Garden Ideas set includes a ball of jute twine made in rural Angus, flower snips and an oak Potter’s Pal for making seedling pots.

Price: £29.99

Buy Nutscene Seed-down Potting Shed Collection

Devon Wildlife Trust Adopt a Hedgehog

The adoption includes a personalised certificate, an activity booklet for kids and a cuddly hedgehog toy.