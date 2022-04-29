Snugpak Travelpak 4 sleeping bag review

A reasonably priced and, versatile sleeping bag – for travel, carry-in camping, leisure camping and bivvying – if you are prepared to carry a bit of extra weight and bulk

For a warm, three-season bag, the Travelpak 4 is keenly priced. At just under 2kg, it’s a lot of weight to carry on multi-day walks, but is doable for walk-in camps and nights under the stars; or sling in the boot of your car.I found it a little bulkier than the supplied spec: even when cinched down tight in its compression sack, it measured 34cm x 24cm. Not too big for the bottom part of my 65-litre backpack, but big enough to displace other items.

But some handy extra features will appeal to travellers. There’s a zipped internal pocket for valuables or handy items like a torch. The inner fabric has an antibacterial treatment, which helps to keep it smelling fresh with repeated use. And when the weather warms up and the bugs come out, you can unroll mosquito net in the hood to keep critters off your face. That’s a useful bonus for bivi-bag adventurers who like to dispense with a tent.

It’s pretty cosy, with a comfort rating of -7C, an insulated baffle around the shoulders to seal out drafts, and a hood large enough to cover your head and accommodate a small camping pillow. On the other hand, if you overheat, a zip down to your shins lets in cool air.

Alternatively – the Travelpak 3 is a lot lighter (at 1500g), less bulky, even cheaper (at £57) and, while not quite so cosy, will still keep you comfort down to -3C, according to Snugpak. JP

Facts at a glance:

RRP: £68

£68 Weight: 1900 g

1900 g Pack size: 34cm x 24cm

34cm x 24cm Comfort: -7°C

-7°C Fill: Synthetic – Travelsoft, polyester

Synthetic – Travelsoft, polyester Fabric: Rip stop polyester outer; antibacterial polyester inner

Rip stop polyester outer; antibacterial polyester inner Pockets: one, internal

Also consider…

Deuter Orbit 0° sleeping bag

This decent all-rounder is a reasonably priced, cosy and durable synthetic-fill bag. While a little heavy for multi-day trekking at 1,450g, it’s well suited to carry-in camping, leisure camping, and travel. On warmer nights, undo the long zip open out and use like a duvet. The synthetic fill will keep insulating even if soaked. With a robust polyester outer fabric, it’s tough, durable and easy to wash.