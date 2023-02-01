Day out: Slimbridge Wetland Centre, Gloucestershire
From nest-building kingfishers and singing warblers to flamboyant flamingos, Slimbridge Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust reserve is perfect for a day out with the family. Just don’t forget your binoculars.
Visit Slimbridge Wetland Centre on a sunny day and it's easy to see why founder Sir Peter Scott referred to this place as the "avian Serengeti". Not that it needs to be sunny – even on rainy days WWT Slimbridge is a joy.
Son of Antarctic explorer Captain Robert Falcon Scott, Sir Peter created a patchwork of wetland habitats on this vast stretch of land by the Severn estuary in the 1950s. He even built his family home here, with his huge living room window overlooking the lake.
Sir Peter began to build his collection of waterbirds and wildfowl from around the world, and within a few years wild birds began to appear. They are now an integral part of the reserve, especially when thousands make it their temporary home during their annual migrations.
Where is Slimbridge wetland centre (WWT) ?
Slimbridge WWT is in Gloucestershire in South West England and is easily accessed from Bristol, Bath and Cardiff.
Slimbridge sightings
Wintering birds are considered by many to be the star attraction at Slimbridge. Some 30,000 ducks, geese and swans settle here, feeding and roosting on the reserve.
Look out for Bewick's swans, white-fronted geese, lapwings, water rails, curlews, marsh harriers, shovelers and teal, to name a few.
The reserve teems with birdlife in spring too, when kingfishers are busy excavating nest holes, cranes are breeding, and chiffchaffs and warblers mark their territory with riotous song.
Things to do at Slimbridge
The reserve hosts a range of activities throughout spring and summer, including an Easter trail, pond dipping and wildlife photography courses.
It's worthwhile spending the entire day here, to meander between the different habitats and bird hides – places that invite you to slow down, peer through binoculars and watch the frenzy of activity going on across the lakes, salt marsh and sedge beds.
Children will love ogling the cosy harvest mice, the rollicking otters and, of course, the flock of flamingos in the South American pen, flagging their heads in a dazzling courtship display.
Another popular activity for visitors is to feed the geese and ducks but at the time of writing, hand-feeding is temporarily suspended to prevent the spread of Avian Flu. Some bird collections are temporarily housed, too.
However, with the Canoe Safari, museum, play areas, amphibian exhibit and 2,000 acres of wetland to explore, there's lots to keep the family amused for a whole day in the fresh Gloucestershire air.
Slimbridge webcam
For those who like to keep an eye on current activity at Slimbridge but don't have the means to be there themselves, it's worth checking out the Slimbridge webcam.
The webcam is angled over the Rushy lake, one of Sir Peter Scott's favourite Slimbridge viewpoints. Which waders and waterbirds can you spot?
Slimbridge camping
Tudor Caravan Park in Slimbridge is the perfect place for campers and caravaners to stay when visiting Slimbridge and the wider Cotswolds landscape.
The park is open all year round and located just 800m from WWT Slimbridge. The Tudor Arms Pub and Restaurant is right next to Tudor Caravan Park, offering holidayers a warm, cosy place to hunker down for the evening.
Tudor Arms
Perched beside the Gloucester-Sharpness Canal, directly opposite Tudor Caravan Park, is the 18th-century Tudor Arms. The family operated pub serves cask ales and keg ales, stouts, lagers and ciders, as well as classic pub food.
