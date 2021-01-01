Herding Hill Farm Camping and Glamping Site – Advertisement

Herding Hill Farm is an award-winning 5-star camping and glamping site, located in the beautiful Northumberland countryside, just 1 mile from Hadrian’s Wall. With large spacious serviced touring pitches and grass tent pitches with electric we have a number of Wigwam cabin glamping pods, some with en-suite WC and some with private outdoor hot tub and a Luxury Lodge with outdoor hot tub. We also have two modern and sleek VW T6 camper vans for hire.

On-site there is a luxury amenities building with sauna available for private hire and camper’s kitchen, an animal petting farm, small licensed shop selling local Northumberland produce and a children’s playground. We also have a BBQ hut seating up to 20 people for exclusive hire.

Our campsite is a dark-sky friendly park, perfect for spectacular star gazing. We hire fire pits so that our guests can enjoy the beautiful Northumberland dark skies. We are a short walk from the most spectacular sections of Hadrian’s Wall and a short drive from some of its main forts, museums and attractions. The Lake District, Northumberland Coast and Kielder Water Forest Park are all within an hour’s drive as well as the cities of Carlisle and Newcastle.