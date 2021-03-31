Landal Darwin Forest – Advertisement

Landal Darwin Forest is situated between Matlock and Bakewell and combines luxury self-catering holiday accommodation with fantastic onsite facilities including a swimming pool, spa, restaurant and play centre. The woodland setting creates a peaceful location from which to fully relax and get closer to nature. It is the perfect place to stay for visiting scenic countryside, stately homes including Chatsworth House, picturesque villages and a wide range of local attractions.

Advertisement

Landal Darwin Forest is a 5 Star Holiday Park and was awarded the coveted Gold Award for excelling in hospitality and service. The Park also won Gold at the prestigious Visit England Awards for Excellence was also named ‘Best in Britain’ at the most recent Hoseasons Awards.

The self contained luxury lodges are nestled within a 47 acre woodland paradise and are furnished to the highest standards. Many are pet friendly or include a hot tub. The tranquil location and comfortable lodges provide the perfect setting for you and your family to relax and enjoy valuable time together. The park is also adjacent to Forestry Commission woodland so you will have miles of picturesque footpaths to explore

Advertisement

Perfect for romantic breaks, families or to get together with friends and family.