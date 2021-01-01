Near Howe – Advertisement

Located in the heart of the Cumbrian countryside, Near Howe is an idyllic, quiet, and tranquil retreat with stunning 360-degree views of the surrounding fells. Situated near Mungrisdale, less than 15 minutes drive from Keswick, it is a perfect location from which to explore the Lake District.

We offer seven high-quality, tastefully decorated self-catering cottages. The smallest cottage sleeps two people and the largest seven. Bannerdale, sleeping four, is wheelchair accessible with a shower wet room. Multiple cottages can be booked to provide the perfect get-away with family or friends.

WiFi is available throughout the cottages, free parking is available on-site and we welcome well-behaved dogs.

The cottages are set in large, spacious grounds with several outdoor seating areas as well as numerous walks from our door.