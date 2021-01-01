Coul House Hotel – Advertisement

Just 17 miles north of Inverness this architecturally unique country house hotel is an ideal base for touring the NC500 and the Scottish Highlands. Secluded in mature woodlands with miles of walking and biking trails it is to say the least, a very desirable location. All the major attractions including Loch Ness, Dunrobin Castle, Culloden Battle Field, and the famous mountain pass to Applecross are all with in easy access from the hotel. Exquisite meals are prepared by Chef Garry Kenley who has won many accolades for his contemporary Scottish cuisine and offers an extensive a la carte menu, soups and sandwiches and delightful afternoon teas. There are log fires in the public areas with lots of quiet places to relax and enjoy the spectacular mountains views. Proud owners Stuart and Susannah Macpherson and the entire staff are renowned for their hospitality and have created a most relaxing atmosphere to relax and unwind – certainly a destination where one should plan on staying for more than just a couple of nights.

