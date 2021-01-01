Coul House Hotel – Advertisement

Accessibility Links

Explore woodland trails by day and cosy up by log fires in the evening at Coul House Hotel in Scotland.

Just 17 miles north of Inverness this architecturally unique country house hotel is an ideal base for touring the NC500 and the Scottish Highlands. Secluded in mature woodlands with miles of walking and biking trails it is to say the least, a very desirable location. All the major attractions including Loch Ness, Dunrobin Castle, Culloden Battle Field, and the famous mountain pass to Applecross are all with in easy access from the hotel. Exquisite meals are prepared by Chef Garry Kenley who has won many accolades for his contemporary Scottish cuisine and offers an extensive a la carte menu, soups and sandwiches and delightful afternoon teas. There are log fires in the public areas with lots of quiet places to relax and enjoy the spectacular mountains views. Proud owners Stuart and Susannah Macpherson and the entire staff are renowned for their hospitality and have created a most relaxing atmosphere to relax and unwind – certainly a destination where one should plan on staying for more than just a couple of nights.

Year round, seven days a week

Rooms from £195 B&B

Disabled access
Free parking
Restaurant
Television
WIFI
En-suite bathroom

01997 421487
stay@coulhouse.com
In the hills above Contin, Strathpeffer, Ross-shire, IV14 9ES – Directions

