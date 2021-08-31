Kent & East Sussex Railway – Advertisement

Visit the beautiful Rother Valley and enjoy a hands-on historical experience that everyone will fondly remember! There is free customer parking at Tenterden Town Station in the heart of Tenterden a charming market town with its tree-lined High Street and variety of independent shops and eateries. The railway at 10.5 miles is perfect to visit whatever the weather; jump aboard a heritage steam or diesel train and sit back in comfort through unspoilt countryside and admire the abundance of wildlife along the way. Your journey terminates in the shadow of the magnificent National Trust Castle at Bodiam.

On-board catering can be pre-booked for lunches and cream teas and children can enjoy munch bags too. Discounts are available for Groups travelling. The Railway hosts evening and lunchtime Pullman dining trains and summer evening specials including Fish and Chips and Real Ale and Cider. Entry to Bodiam Castle is discounted for passengers with a valid Railway travel ticket. The railway has a programme of Special Events during the year, details can be found at www.kesr.org.uk. Book online and save on travel fares. *Pre-booking essential for on-train catering. Timetables for days trains operate are published online. Dogs travel free!