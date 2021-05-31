Tapnell Farm Award-winning Holiday Destination – Advertisement

Tapnell Farm is a family owned, award-winning holiday destination set in beautiful rural countryside on the Isle of Wight, commanding the most amazing sea views and stunning sunsets!

It is home to Tom’s Eco Lodge, Tapnell Farm Park, Isle of Wight Aqua Park, The Cow Restaurant & Bar – and new this summer, the Island’s only Football Golf course! There is also a farm shop, beautiful countryside walks, bike hire, clay pigeon shooting and much more onsite.

Our accommodation ranges from luxury glamping – safari tents, modulogs, wood cabins, eco pods, geodesic domes – and farm cottages to a large country manor house.

Whether you are looking to get away from it all and unwind or seek a more adventurous holiday, Tapnell is the perfect farm stay with plenty of space to roam, plus sandy beaches nearby. Dogs are welcome too.

Check our website for all the ‘little extras’ we offer and ask about discounted ferry travel.

All accommodation bookings are also covered by our 100% Covid Refund Guarantee. Please see website for full T&Cs.

image courtesy of Skarsgard.