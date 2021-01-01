Lynmouth and Lynton Lift Company – Advertisement

The Lynton & Lynmouth Cliff Railway is the world’s highest & steepest fully water powered railway and offers an amazing and unforgettable experience for all ages. Opened in 1890, the steep track rises 500 feet above Lynmouth Bay to provide stunning views of the Exmoor coastline. It remains the UK’s only fully water powered railway and one of only three examples left in the world. Recently voted The UK’s best cliff railway and Visit Devon Tourism awards Silver winner.

Our Grade II listed Cliff Top Café perched high on the cliff top is perhaps the most beautiful location for a Cream Tea in the Westcountry. Relax and enjoy a range of freshly prepared sandwiches, homemade cakes, light lunches and vegetarian options to eat in or take away.

This Victorian Cliff Railway and our Cafe offers a fantastic and memorable experience for all the family, dogs are welcome too. The twin towns of Lynton & Lynmouth will complete any visits and offers secluded riverside wooded walks, coast and beaches to explore, harbours, shops, restaurants, pubs & galleries to visit.