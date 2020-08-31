Whitehill Country Park – Advertisement

Whitehill Country Park is nestled in the rolling South Devon hills, just outside the idyllic village of Stoke Gabriel. Surrounded by nature our dog-friendly countryside park is a perfect spot a relaxing holiday in the great outdoors. Our holiday park offer a range of accommodation from camping and touring to from caravan breaks and luxurious hot tub escapes. With its endless woodland walking trails and a wealth of on-site facilities we offer something for the whole family.

Situated in 40 acres of glorious South Devon countryside, the surrounding fields are home to 130 species of flowering plants and ferns, with a private woodland providing perfect family walks. Afterwards trade your walking boots for a towel and try our heated outdoor pool complete with bubbling poolside Spa and mini Splash Pad.

Our Hayloft Bar and Terrace serve traditional home cooked meals in a restaurant setting, its ground floor serving as a Café and Takeaway. On-site facilities also include a Country Shop selling a delicious range of local produce.

Located just a short drive from the English Riviera, Whitehill Country Park is close to many picturesque beaches together with a wealth of attractions.