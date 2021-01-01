Yapham Cottages – Advertisement

Escape from reality, into tranquillity! Are you feeling drained through the hustle and bustle of today’s fast paced lifestyle? A stay at Yapham Cottages is just what you need to recharge your batteries. Three gorgeous cottages located half a kilometre down our own private driveway.

We have two 1 bedroom cottages (sleeping two in each) and one 2 bedroom cottage (sleeps 4). Ours is a secluded, peaceful location near the North Devon and Cornwall border. The cottages are in the North Devon Area of Outstanding Beauty, with so many varied environments nearby: a breath-taking Jurassic coastline, secluded beaches and coves, woodlands and moorlands, and the Lundy Island Marine Conservation Zone. With easy access to the South West Coast Path and many other local walks, Yapham is a walker’s paradise.

There are so many nearby places to explore: Clovelly, Hartland Abbey, Hartland Quay, Docton Mill, Bideford, Bude and Barnstaple. Dartmoor and Exmoor are within easy driving distance. Feast in North Devon’s many inns and restaurants after a hard day’s hiking. Our cottages are dog friendly too. Free WiFi and parking included. You will leave fully refreshed and ready to face the modern world once again.