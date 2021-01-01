Nestled on the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and just yards from the seaside, Celtic Haven Resort is home to a host of excellent facilities and friendly faces – making it perfect for a self-catering holiday in Wales.

Advertisement

With 30 cosy cottages suitable for everyone from couples all the way through to groups of 12, Celtic Haven Resort is ideal for anything from a romantic coastal break to a memorable family holiday.

The resort is home to an on-site Elemis Premier Spa, restaurant, headlands golf course, swimming pool and leisure facilities, enabling you to tailor your Welsh getaway to whatever suits you.

Just five-minute’s drive from the wonderful seaside village of Tenby, Celtic Haven is perfectly placed to access Pembrokeshire’s glorious attractions, historical places of interest and seemingly unending sites of outstanding natural beauty.

Advertisement

Whether you’re looking for a tranquil escape to the peace and quiet of the countryside or an exciting break exploring Pembrokeshire’s rich offerings, Celtic Haven Resort is an ideal destination for your next escape to Wales.