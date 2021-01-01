Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Go Outdoors
  3. Travel Planner
  4. Wales
  5. Celtic Haven Resort

Celtic Haven Resort

Picture of Celtic Haven Resort

Nestled on the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and just yards from the seaside, Celtic Haven Resort is home to a host of excellent facilities and friendly faces – making it perfect for a self-catering holiday in Wales.

Advertisement

With 30 cosy cottages suitable for everyone from couples all the way through to groups of 12, Celtic Haven Resort is ideal for anything from a romantic coastal break to a memorable family holiday.

The resort is home to an on-site Elemis Premier Spa, restaurant, headlands golf course, swimming pool and leisure facilities, enabling you to tailor your Welsh getaway to whatever suits you.

Just five-minute’s drive from the wonderful seaside village of Tenby, Celtic Haven is perfectly placed to access Pembrokeshire’s glorious attractions, historical places of interest and seemingly unending sites of outstanding natural beauty.

Advertisement

Whether you’re looking for a tranquil escape to the peace and quiet of the countryside or an exciting break exploring Pembrokeshire’s rich offerings, Celtic Haven Resort is an ideal destination for your next escape to Wales.

Facilities:

Free parking
Restaurant
Cooking facilities
Television
WIFI
Indoor/Outdoor Pool

Key features:

Advertisement

Contact information:

Visit site

Social networks

01834 870000
welcome@celtichaven.co.uk
Celtic Haven Resort, Lydstep, Tenby, Pembrokeshire, SA70 7SG – Directions

Tags

You may also like

Picture of Tapnell Farm
South East England

Tapnell Farm Award-winning Holiday Destination – Advertisement

Sally's Cottages
Northern England

Sally’s Cottages – Advertisement

Whitehill Country Park
South West England

Whitehill Country Park – Advertisement

Pattard Holiday Cottages
South West England

Pattard Holiday Cottages – Advertisement