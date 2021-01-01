Snowdon Mountain Railway – Advertisement

Take a once in a lifetime adventure on the Snowdon Mountain Railway which has been described as one of the most scenic railway journeys in the world. Trains depart from Llanberis Station and begin their climb up Snowdon, Yr Wyddfa, a journey experienced by some 12 million travellers since 1896. With stunning scenery and awe-inspiring views it’s all part of a great day out for you and your family in North Wales.

Two services are available, the Heritage Steam Experience and the Traditional Diesel Service. Advanced booking online is highly recommended.