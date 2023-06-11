This walk on the Lincolnshire-Leicestershire border takes in the Grantham Canal with great views across the Vale of Belvoir. Midway through the walk, stop off at the impressive Belvoir Castle.

Belvoir Castle (pronounced Beaver) is the ancestral home of the Dukes of Rutland. Although it has a medieval appearance it was rebuilt in the 19th century and the turrets and towers are for effect only.

The canal, some of which is joined by the Viking Way, was constructed between 1793 and 1797 to link Grantham with the River Trent at Nottingham. It was abandoned in 1929 but gradual restoration is underway. It is a really popular spot with birdwatchers, who may spy willow warblers, blackcaps and chiffchaffs, along with many other birds.

Belvoir Castle walk

7.8 miles/12.5km | 4 hours | moderate | 119m ascent

1. Belvoir Lane

From the village of Woolsthorpe by the small village green, head east on Belvoir Lane.

At the end of the lane follow a path and then turn right at a fork and cross a brick bridge over the River Devon. Climb over a stile and follow a line of trees on the right, then climb another stile and continue along the right-hand edge of a field.

In the field corner, climb a stile and turn half right along a field-side track waymarked Jubilee Way, to reach the road.

The Grantham Canal near Woolsthorpe/Credit: J.Hannan-Briggs, Geograph

2. Belvoir Castle

Turn left and follow the road around a bend. At the castle entrance and car park (toilets available here), turn right along the road signposted to Redmile and Bottesford. Belvoir Castle is open to the public and well worth a visit while you are in the area.

Stop in at Belvoir Castle midway through the walk/Credit: Christine Matthews, Geograph

3. Belvoir Farm

About 200 metres past the works, turn right along a lane and after the second farm, the way continues along a rough track.

4. Grantham Canal

Immediately after crossing a bridge over the Grantham Canal, turn right onto the towpath and keep along it for two and a half miles (4 km).

There are many resident waterbirds to enjoy, such as swans, mallards, moorhens and coots, and in the summer there are willow warblers, blackcaps, whitethroats and chiffchaff. Buzzards and kites are also common and kingfishers and herons visit the canal, too. Many species of butterflies have been spotted along the canal and it is a popular spot for many species of damselflies and dragonflies.

Look for kingfishers along the canal/Credit: Getty

5. Dirty Duck Pub

500m beyond the lock at Woolsthorpe Wharf next to the Dirty Duck Pub, leave the canal and cross the bridge, following the lane to a road.

6. Woolsthorpe

Turn right onto the road then left after 300m onto a footpath to return to Woolsthorpe.

Belvoir Castle map

Belvoir Castle walking route and map

Useful information

Starting point

The postcode is NG32 1LT and there is free roadside parking. You can get to Woolsthorpe from Grantham and back by bus.

Terrain

Hilly in parts but flat along the side of the canal. Some walking on fields and roads. Some stiles. Not wheelchair/pushchair friendly.

Map

OS Explorer 247

Eat/drink/stay

The Dirty Duck Pub next to the canal does food and the Chequers Inn at the village of Woolsthorpe is a gastropub with four stylish ensuite bedrooms.