Great Bernera, or simply Bernera, is a beautiful, low-lying island off the western side of the Isle of Lewis.

Covering just eight square miles, it contains wildflower-filled machair – one of Europe’s rarest habitats. Found only on exposed western coasts of Scotland and Ireland, these sandy but fertile, grassy plains are extremely colourful in spring, and even more so in summer when the flower cover is spectacular, with white daisies and clover, yellow buttercups and vibrant red knapweed and orchids.

A seven-mile circular walk leads to Bosta Beach where there is a reconstructed Iron Age house. Once the walking is done, enjoy a cuppa in the community café.

Bosta Beach walk

6.9 miles/11.1km | 256m accent | 4.5 hours | moderate

1. Hacklete and Bhalasigh

From the community centre, turn right and walk towards Hacklete until you come to Bhalasigh, where you turn right. Continue through the village.

2. Tób Bhalasaigh

Now the route crosses a footbridge over Tób Bhalasaigh – ‘Tób’ is derived from the Norse word ‘hóp’ for ‘bay’.

Go past a cottage. As you approach the second house turn right, passing through three gates. Look ahead for marker posts as there is not always a path. Go left after a derelict house to follow the western coastline, frequented by otters.

Looking across to Flodaigh from the beach at Bosta/Credit: Getty

3. Sea caves

Take care to avoid sea caves. Continue by an inlet after which the route runs north by a small loch. Follow a low ridge to avoid boggy ground. Further on, walk by a fence after which you turn right across a boardwalk. From May to July yellow flag iris flowers draw the eye. Markers lead to a minor road.

4. Tobson

Head towards the village of Tobson where you go left at a T-junction. A signpost for Bosta leads through a gate. Follow the waymarkers up a steep grassy hill, ignoring a path, for a spectacular island-studded view with the Uig hills in the distance.

5. Loch Sgial

Marker posts point the way, which later trends left across the eastern flanks of a hill overlooking Loch Sgial. After a gate in a stone wall, walk through pretty Bosta glen. Drier parts of the glen, especially towards the sea, are good places to see the machair with its scarlet pimpernel, delicate yellow lady’s bedstraw (also known as Scottish primrose), bird’s foot trefoil and myriad daisies. Also look for the mauve flowers of sea rocket.

Bosta Beach and the reconstructed Iron Age house/Credit: Getty

6. Bosta Iron Age village

Stroll on to see the remains of a late Iron Age village. A fabulous, reconstructed Iron Age House sits by the white sands of Bosta Beach. This thatched structure is open for public visits during the summer season from May. Out of season visits, excluding Sundays, can be arranged in advance by contacting Bernera Museum.

7. Loch na Muilne

Return on the minor road. From a crest you can see the Flannan Isles and across to Lewis. After approximately a mile the road crosses a stream by Loch na Muilne, a haunt of grey herons.

Bosta map

Bosta walking route and map

Useful information

Terrain

Waymarked trail but pathless in sections. Terrain is very boggy in parts. Return is on a minor road.

Starting point

Free parking at Bernera Community Centre, Breacleit. Bernera, Isle of Lewis HS2 9LT.

Breacleit is served by the W2 bus service from Stornoway (see travelinescotland.com for times).

Eat and drink

Bernera Café, Bernera Community Centre: Tues and Thurs, 12pm-2pm. From early May, Mon-Fri: 12-4pm.

Or Doune Braes Hotel as below.

Stay

Doune Braes Hotel, Doune, Carloway, Isle of Lewis HS2 9AA.