Standing defiant against the infrastructure lining the M25 sits the 80-hectare Chafford Gorges Nature Discovery Park, where over 200 years of quarrying has revealed layers of chalk from 85 million years ago.

Today, nature has reclaimed the area, which comprises three gorges and two Sites of Special Scientific Interest.

A network of chalky grasslands, meadows and woodlands weave between the cliffs, creating a unique habitat that supports a variety of species, including butterflies, bats, fungi, migratory birds and even rare orchids.

Essex walks Explore deep, winding estuaries, peaceful rivers and pretty villages with our guide to the best walks in Essex.

Chafford Gorges walk

5 miles/8km | 3 hours | moderate | 122m ascent

1. Chafford Gorges Nature Discovery Centre

From the Chafford Gorges Nature Discovery Centre, take the path to the right and pass through the pedestrian gate, winding down the sloped path into Warren Gorge. Take the second left and follow the edge of the lake, sticking to the left.

At the tip of the loop, you’ll be treated to a front-row view of the chalky cliffs and their nesting birds. Continue along, pass between the two lakes then head up the sloped trail to leave the gorge.

Chafford Gorges Nature Discovery Park sits within Chafford Hundred on the outskirts of London/Credit: Essex Wildlife Trust

2. Mayflower Road

Continue left along the pedestrian path for a little over half a mile until you reach the playground. Take the footpath on the opposite side of the road and continue through the woods. Descend the steps then head over the hillock.

Turn left on to Mayflower Road, then turn right at the third roundabout, opposite Lancaster Road.

Enjoy lunch on the shores of one of Chafford Gorges' lakes/Credit: Peter Bowden

3. Lion Gorge

When you hit London Road, turn left then take the footpath behind the bus shelter, stepping down into Lion Pit Geology Site, an old tramway cutting that used to connect the quarry with the wharves and cement factories.

Zigzag your way up the path, cross the road and continue down into Lion Gorge. Follow the top path, pass between the two cliffs then turn left on to the main road.

As you pass Pump Meadows, keep an eye out for the flint layer lining the chalky cliffs.

Look for common spotted orchids at Chafford Gorges/Credit: Matthew McGettigan

4. Grays Gorge

Enter Chafford Hundred village, cross the road and take the footpath to the right.

At the fork, turn right and descend into Grays Gorge Lower Shelf, the oldest part of the park and home to a range of invertebrates and rare wildflowers. Turn right, walking the perimeter of the park, until you reach the stairs.

At the top, turn left and continue along the footpath, until you reach steps to a pedestrian gate.

Orchid ID Learn how to identify some of the more widely distributed species of orchid with our spotter's guide.

5. Drake Road

Cross the road towards the sand cliff, home to mining hymenopteran bees, wasps and migratory sand martins. Continue up Drake Road to return to the car park.

Chafford Gorges map

OS Map: Chafford Gorges walking route

Useful information

Starting point

Chafford Hundred train station is a mile from the starting point at the Nature Discovery Centre car park (RM16 6RW). While the centre is closed, the car park remains free and open 9am to 5pm.

More parking up the road in the community square.

Terrain

The trail mostly features well-surfaced paths, but there are several steep inclines and stairs.

Map

OS Explorer 162

Eat and drink

End your walk at The Sandmartin pub on nearby Drake Road.