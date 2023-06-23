Set the scene with a ferry across Windermere’s island-dotted waist before ambling along a lakeside lane generally free of traffic.

The effort then of climbing a steep bridleway up onto Claife Heights is rewarded by tranquil woodland and pasture tracks that meander past glistening tarns and open out mouth-watering views to some of England’s highest peaks.

Take a pub-break in one of the area’s tiny villages before falling to the lakeside again.

A final short climb visits the memorable lake viewpoint at a renovated Georgian Viewing Station high above the ferry terminal before your voyage back to Bowness.

Claife Heights walk

6.4 miles/10.3km | 4 hours | moderate | 308m ascent

1. Sawrey

Catch the ferry to the western (Sawrey) terminus. Walk the road for 175m; then eyes peeled for the waymarked path (right) beside the large wood-clad building through to a tarred lane. Turn right and commence a gently undulating, largely traffic-free saunter alongside or just above Windermere.

2. Belle Grange house

In 2.5 miles you’ll approach elegant, white-painted Belle Grange house. Immediately before, turn left up the stone-paved, wall-side bridlepath and wind steadily up through the mixed woodland (ignore Sawrey left turn) to reach a substantial forestry road. Cross straight over (Sawrey via Tarns), then straightaway fork left along the decent, rising path to reach another wide forestry road.

Tarns on Claife Heights/Credit: Getty

3. High Moss Tarn

Cross straight over, soon merging ahead along a continuing firm track. This passes-by reedy High Moss Tarn (left) before advancing into open pasture, passing above Wise Een Tarn off to your right. On good days the view to the Coniston Fells, the Langdale Pikes and the highest peaks at Bowfell and Crinkle Crags is delightful. Trace the wide grassy track through gates to reach the shore of Moss Eccles Tarn, one of the many properties the author Beatrix Potter donated to the National Trust in 1943.

4. Cuckoo Brow Inn

Continue south on the track. At the fine fork in 550m keep left (gate, Far Sawrey). Beyond a footbridge/ford the track joins a narrow tarred lane which delivers you to the pleasant little village of Far Sawrey.

Turn left to find the welcoming Cuckoo Brow Inn, with local beers, snacks and meals.

5. Ash Landing car park

Just beyond the inn’s garden take the lesser, unmade track forking ahead-left (‘Ferry to Bowness’). This rises past properties and driveways before advancing as a good path (well signed) down to reach a road below a sharp bend. Turn left. Just past the next house (Fair Rigg), join the off-road path on the right (signed wall-gap). Re-cross the road lower down to continue off-road and emerge into Ash Landing car park.

6. Claife Viewing Station

From the far-left corner of this, a path heads for Claife Viewing Station. A short, stiff climb up many steps reaches this quirky, Georgian belvedere and inspiring views along Windermere (and it’s free!). Return to the top of the steps and bear left down to Joey’s Café near the lake-side. The signed path nearby returns to the ferry.

Claife Heights map

Claife Heights walking route and map

Useful information

Starting point

The Windermere Cable Ferry (LA23 3JH) links Bowness Nab (east side of lake1km south of Bowness Pier) and Sawrey Ferry every 20 minutes until late evening. Passenger fare (May 2023) £1 (cashless only). Parking (fee) at Bowness Nab car park (300m from ferry) or Braithwaite Fold car park (c.800m), off A592 in Bowness. Stagecoach bus 599 (frequent daily between Grasmere, Ambleside, Windermere & Bowness) serves Braithwaite Fold

Terrain

6.5 miles from Sawrey Ferry on lanes, forestry roads and field tracks. One long steady climb. Dogs allowed.

Map

OS Explorer OL7

Eat/stay

Cuckoo Brow Inn, Far Sawrey LA22 0LQ Tel: 015394 43425

Joey’s Café, near the Sawrey Ferry, is open daily 10am-4pm