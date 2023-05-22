Danes Dyke isn’t just an intimate woodland ravine; it’s also the site of an Iron Age earthwork – a Scheduled Ancient Monument – that slices across Flamborough Head.

Taking the main path towards the beach, the views open out to the sparkle of sea and white-chalk beach.

For bird-lovers, Danes Dyke beach (Dykes End) is home to waders at low tide. For families, the beach offers hours of summer fun: paddling, swimming, sand sculpting, fossil hunting and rockpooling (depending on the tides). The ramble continues through the leafy ravine. Cross bridges, climb and descend staircases and greet the sea for a second time.

East Riding of Yorkshire walks The quiet hills, dales and villages of East Riding of Yorkshire are threaded with miles and miles of quiet footpaths. Here are a few of our favourite routes, from the Yorkshire Wolds to Flamborough Head.

Danes Dyke walk

1.7 miles/2.7km | 1 hour | easy | 75m ascent

1. Start

From the display board at Danes Dyke car park, the site of a demolished Victorian manor house with its surviving stables and outbuildings (now a take-away café), take the broad path behind the barrier down to the sea.

Spend the morning on the beach. Look out for waders such as oystercatchers, redshanks and curlews. Explore the rockpools and the coastline for blue mussels, periwinkles, anemones, lobsters, crabs and sand eels. Go for a bracing dip in the sea then dry off in the sunshine.

Dykes End, a chalk beach at the base of Danes Dyke near Flamborough/Credit: Getty

2. Tree Trail

At lunchtime, head back to the car park via the scenic route. Climb the steps to the right of the main path for spectacular views of the chalk cliffs and Bridlington, then follow the Tree Trail (indicated by a carved oak) to the left.

The path meanders through the dank ravine of moss and fern before dropping down to the main path and car park. Pick up lunch from the kiosk in the car park before continuing your ramble.

3. Iron Age bank

This time head north at the sign up a pathway parallel to the approach road. At its end, cross the road and take the path beside a brick wall, turning right to continue on the route. It crosses the road again and continues north. On this section, you’ll see the 2.4 mile-long Iron Age flat-topped bank and west-facing ditch at its most obvious.

The sunken path and forest of Danes Dyke in summer/Credit: Getty

4. Danes Dyke

Descend to the approach road, turning left on to it. On seeing steps on your right, drop down on them into the ravine, cross the bridge and climb up the other side.

Along the route, carved signs indicate the trees of the woodland, including oak, beech, Norwegian maple, holly and hawthorn.

The path continues high above the ravine before dropping down steps to the sea again, offering you a chance to spend more time on the beach and have another swim. Return to the car park along the main path.

Look for oystercatchers on the beach/Credit: Getty

Danes Dyke map

OS Maps: Danes Dyke walking route and map

Useful information

Starting point

Danes Dyke Nature Reserve Car Park (pay-and-display year-round), Flamborough, YO15 1DU. The nearest railway station is Bridlington. EYMS bus route 510, goes from Bridlington to Flamborough; bus stop is at the reserve entrance.

Terrain

Gravel and earth pathways criss-crossing the ravine with several flights of steep steps.

Map

OS Explorer 301

Swim

The beach is a mix of white chalk pebbles and sand at low tide. You’ll have to wade out some way to swim. With no lifeguard, take care in windy weather. A good beach for paddling

Eat/drink

Car park kiosk with picnic tables. For something more substantial, head into Flamborough with its pubs, restaurants and fish and chip shops. .