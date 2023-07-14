Although hundreds of visitors come to John o’Groats every year, very few venture to the extreme north-east of mainland Scotland: Duncansby Head.

From the northerly village an initially easy walk with views of the Pentland Firth leads by sandy bays before a dramatic cliff-lined section of coast is followed.

The air is filled with the sounds of puffins, kittiwakes and other seabirds as the path looks out to the remarkable, pointed sea stacks of Duncansby.

The 6-mile route lead to the remarkable Duncansby Stacks/Credit: Getty

Duncansby Head map

6 miles / 9.6km | 3–4 hours | moderate | 165m ascent

1. John o'Groats

Walk down to see the famous signpost before following the coast to the right. This is waymarked as the John o’Groats Trail, with octagonal markers and white paint, and extends to Inverness. With good weather and little cloud cover you will be able to see the abandoned Island of Stroma, and, beyond, the southern-most Orkney islands.

The path leads easily by the shoreline to run by a bay. Then it veers left to reach the headland, the Ness of Duncansby.

2. Bay of Sannick

Cross a burn at the sandy Bay of Sannick before climbing steeply up a grassy slope. Stay well back from the cliff edge to walk by The Glupe, a natural arch. Next walk towards the minor road.

3. Duncansby Head lighthouse

Turn left on Duncansby Head Road to reach a sturdily built lighthouse designed by Robert Stevenson, the grandfather of author Robert Louis Stevenson.

This remote location is the most north-easterly point of the Scottish mainland and one can see views extending north over Orkney, and west to John o'Groats and Dunnet Head. This latter headland, which also has a Stevenson-designed lighthouse, is mainland Scotland’s most northerly point by quite a margin over John o'Groats.

Duncansby Head Lighthouse on the north-eastern tip of Scotland/Credit: Getty

The onward path is clearly signed from the adjacent car park, which is an alternative start point for a shorter walk.

After a few minutes walking you will be close to the Geo of Sclaites. You will know you are close due to the raucous sound of thousands of nesting seabirds. They are attracted to the vertiginous deep ‘geo’ or cleft in the old red sandstone cliffs; gannets, fulmars, skuas, razorbills, shags and puffins can be seen. The unusual name comes from the Norse word ‘gya’, meaning creek.

4. Duncansby Stacks

The path descends to the lowest point on the coast before rising to give a view of the Thirle Door sea arch and, further away, the stacks of Duncansby. It’s well worth continuing to get a closer look at these jagged stacks and enjoy the unspoilt setting.

Give yourself plenty of time to enjoy the views of Duncansby Stacks/Credit: Getty

5. Return leg

The return follows the outward route back to John o'Groats.

Duncansby Head

Duncansby Head – OS Maps walking route

Useful information

Starting point

John o'Groats Car and Coach Park, KW1 4YR. £3 per day. Stagecoach bus number 80 (Thurso/Scrabster-John o’Groats). Travelinescotland.com

Terrain

The waymarked route is mainly on grassy paths with some boggy sections. Extreme care is needed by clifftop sections.

Map

OS Maps Explorer 451.

Eat and drink

Stacks Deli and Coffee House at Craft Centre in John o' Groats serves good wholesome food with a smile.

Stay

The Northern Sands Hotel overlooks beautiful Dunnet Bay close to John o’Groats. Dunnet, Thurso KW14 8XD.