Not the usual manmade canal, the Itchen Navigation, which opened in 1710, is a straightening, controlling of the River Itchen, so doesn’t look like a conventional canal. The river winds along nearby, with many offshoots, and from time to time the two waterways run near each other and even reunite.

Despite its industrial heritage – using horse-drawn barges to transport coal, corn, iron and timber from Southampton to Winchester – essentially, the Navigation is still a rare chalk stream habitat.

It teems with life above and below the water: dragonflies and damselflies, kingfishers, grey wagtail, and swans, otters and water voles, salmon and trout. In his youth naturalist Chris Packham lived nearby. He filmed a walk here for the BBC, describing it as “where I really cut my teeth as a naturalist”.

This 7.5-mile walk heads upstream from Eastleigh to Winchester, the direction the navigation was created for, and is a well-waymarked route, with several swimming spots.

Eastleigh to Winchester walk

7.5 miles/12km| 4.5 hours | moderate | 96m ascent (one way)

1. Eastleigh

The walk starts at Bishopstoke Road (The Hub) car park. Walk north on the left-hand side of the canal, past Stoke Lock, with a fish ladder for salmon and eels. Weeping willows stroke the reed-edged water, and steps lead into it. You can swim, but the current is quite strong.

Cross a couple of footbridges, with river and navigation repeatedly merging and parting. Pass twice under the London-Southampton railway line, which caused the Navigation’s demise.

Kingfishers can be spotted as you walk along the Itchen Navigation/Credit: Getty

2. Shawford

After 4.3 miles, the tree-shaded towpath delivers you to Shawford. Up to your left is the Bridge Inn and Shawford station (for Eastleigh trains). Pass behind pretty cottages to rejoin the towpath.

3. Compton Lock

At Compton Lock the waterway widens into a tempting pool, another popular swimming spot. To the right is Twyford Meads, managed as water meadows from the 17th century until the 1930s. Channels carried water from the Navigation, controlled by hatches and sluices, to flood the meadows to grow early spring grass for cattle.

4. Hockley Meadows

Watch out for young kingfishers leaving the nest at Hockley Meadows nature reserve.

Beyond, the chalk downland of Twyford Down rises, where, in 1992, protesters camped, fighting against the M3 extension, which opened in 1995. Follow signs for the pedestrian crossing beneath it. The landscape becomes leafier, with the Navigation flowing on the left down a wooded slope.

5. St Catherine’s Hill

At a stone seat shaped like the 70-foot Navigation barges, look across to The Hospital of St Cross, a charity founded in the 1130s, which continues the ancient ‘wayfarer’s dole’ tradition, a small cup of beer and chunk of bread, which any traveller can request.

Through a gate a stepped path climbs St Catherine’s Hill, an Iron Age hill fort and Site of Special Scientific Interest. The slog to the top, just shy of 100m, yields great views of Winchester, plus butterflies and orchids, including autumn lady’s tresses (flowering in August despite its name). Descend to the Handlebar Café.

If you're lucky, you may even spot an otter/Credit: Getty

6. Winchester

Cross a road into pretty Palmer Fields, with Navigation-facing benches, which inspired John Keats to write his ode to autumn – season of mists and mellow fruitfulness – on walks here in 1819.

The route leaves the Navigation, rejoining it in The Weirs gardens. Spot Winchester Cathedral, where St Swithin, King Canute and Jane Austen are buried.

At City Bridge, with water-powered Winchester City Mill beyond, follow signs to the city centre and Winchester railway station for trains back to Eastleigh.

Bridge over the River Itchen in Winchester/Credit: Getty

Eastleigh to Winchester map

Eastleigh to Winchester walking route and map

Useful information

Starting point

The walk starts at Bishopstoke Road (The Hub) car park, SO50 6LA (charges apply), a short walk from Eastleigh railway station. Bluestar and Xelabus bus services.

Terrain

Level going on mainly unpaved path, may be muddy, with the odd fallen tree branch. Not suitable for wheelchairs or pushchairs.

Map

OS Explorer 22 and 32

Eat/drink

Steam Town Brew Co, near start; Bridge Inn, Shawford, at halfway point; Handlebar Café, near the end.

Stay

Stay at the Winchester Royal Hotel, 16th-century former bishop’s house in the city centre.