Great Rigg walk

This all-day walking adventure in the Lake District has it all. Climb from the shores of Rydal Water into the fells and stand on Great Rigg’s summit for incredible far-reaching views of the national park, then seek out Buckstones Jump in the valley below, a wonderful hidden plunge pool that was one of William Wordsworth’s favourite spots to wander to.

The poet’s bucolic country home, Rydal Mount, is now open to the public and makes the perfect ending point for a well-deserved afternoon tea after stretching your legs.

Great Rigg and Buckstones Jump walk

9.5 miles/15.3km | 5-6 hours | challenging | 1,059m ascent

1. Rydal

This 9.5-mile route starts at the village of Rydal, next to Rydal Water, then quickly climbs a narrow footpath up the side of the fells to reach the Nab Scar Wainwright. This first section is a stiff steep climb, but it’s mercifully brief.

The walk begins near the shores of Rydal Water/Credit: Getty

2. Great Rigg

There’s no technical difficulty as you wind your way up along the Heron Pike fell before standing tall on Great Rigg’s 766-metre summit, which on a clear day has far-reaching views of the surrounding peaks.

The route first climbs Nab Scar above Rydal Water/Credit: Getty

3. Grasmere

From Great Rigg, loop back down to the rocky tor known as Stone Arthur. Then, on reaching a small road, turn left on the Coffin Route (so called because it was used to convey coffins on their final journey to St Oswald’s Church in Grasmere), soon turning left again on a path that leads down through tall trees and close to the shores of both Grasmere and Rydal Water.

4. Rydal Hall

When you reach your starting point, make sure you’ve got your swimming kit in your backpack and then begin a second, smaller loop into the valley you were looking down on before to go in search of Buckstones Jump (this shorter section is far gentler on the legs and can be done as a separate 2-mile walk if you don’t fancy the stiffer mountain loop.).

Follow a track through the grounds of Rydal Hall, a listed country house (where you’ll find a relaxed café and a picturesque grotto if you fancy a pitstop), then follow a woodland track before emerging back into open landscape, the mountains now above you as you walk through a glacial hanging valley.

Follow the trail up into the valley and then head off-piste a few metres to seek out the deep pool of Buckstones Jump.

Enjoy a refreshing dip at Buckstones Jump/Credit: Ian Capper, Geograph

5. Buckstones Jump

Also called Buckstones Jum on some maps, local lore has it that William Wordsworth loved this hidden spot, and it’s certainly close to his usual haunts – the walk back down retraces your steps and ends up at Rydal Mount, a country house once home to the poet where there's a flower-filled garden tearoom ideal for warming up with coffee and cake.

Great Rigg map

Great Rigg and Buckstones Jump walking route and map

Useful information

Starting point

Start your hike next to Rydal Hall, which also offers camping. There’s limited parking on the road.

Terrain

The full route is challengingly steep at the beginning but not technically difficult, while the shorter second loop is an easy walk.

Map

OS Explorer OL07

Eat/drink

Finish up the hike at Rydal Mount, a charming historic house and garden once home to William Wordsworth, where there's a garden tearoom. Rydal Hall also has a café.

Swim

Swim in the waterfall-fed pool at Buckstones Jump or dip in the shallower river pools just below it – water shoes are a good idea for scrambling about on the rocks, and note that the water is usually cold.