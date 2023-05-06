This Devon ‘swim safari’ from Ilfracombe to Combe Martin is the perfect all-day walk on a sunny summer’s day – stroll along six miles of green cliffs and stop at a necklace of magical swimming beaches along the way.

Dip at Hele Bay, a popular bathing spot since Victorian times, Broad Sands, a crescent-shaped cove that’s surely one of the most beautiful stretches of sand in Britain, and remote Wild Pear Beach, a peaceful haven for skinny dippers.

The joy of following a slice of the South West Coast Path’s 630 miles is its simplicity – as long as the sea is to one side of you, you’ll know where you’re heading.

This route is linear. To return to Ilfracombe, either retrace your steps (making the walk 12 miles) or hop on the 301 bus from Combe Martin.

Ilfracombe to Combe Martin walk

5.9 miles/9.5km (one way) | 4 hours | moderate | 496m ascent

1. Ilfracombe

Start in the seaside town of Ilfracombe and follow the coast path east for just over a mile to reach Hele Bay.

Aerial view over the town of Ilfracombe/Credit: Getty

2. Hele Bay

It's hard to believe that Hele Bay was once a smuggler’s haven – now it’s a peaceful beach with rockpools at both sides uncovered at low tide.

The coast path rises up again and as you keep the glittering ocean on your left side you’ll walk along open grassy stretches and through sheltered copses of trees and yellow gorse.

3. Watermouth

Pass through the sheltered harbour of Watermouth after 3.1 miles, where you can detour to see the elegant castle or refuel in the charming Storm in a Teacup Café, a beached boat by the water.

The SWCP passes right through Watermouth Valley caravan park before emerging onto the clifftop at 3.4 miles – from here you can look down on the crescent of Broad Sands Beach below.

Boats at Watermouth/Credit: Getty

4. Broad Sands Beach

Shortly on along a shady wooded section of the path is a signpost on the left indicating the way to Broad Sands Beach. Reaching this half-moon of sand requires a stiff steep walk down no less than 240 steps, so it’s not for the faint of heart (or faint of knee joint), but it’s well worth it once you reach the wide sweep of the bay, framed by green cliffs and enclosing limpid water that’s perfect for a cooling dip.

Back up the steep steps and onwards.

The Bristol Channel and Broad Sands Beach/Credit: Getty

5. Combe Martin

The SWCP passes the village of Combe Martin and its often-busy beaches before you stroll along open grassy clifftops to Wild Pear Beach at just under 6 miles.

6. Wild Pear Beach

Wild Peak Beach is the hardest spot to reach on the walk. Follow a winding dirt path at a left angle down from the coast path to reach a scrambly four-metre section where, due to a rockfall, you need to pick your way carefully to the shore. This relative inaccessibility means that you might just get this wonderfully wild spot all to yourself.

Wild Pear’s remoteness means it’s also a known naturist haven – to the right of the path are corners hidden by tall rocks where you can strip off privately if you do fancy a skinny dip.

Wild Pear Beach near Combe Martin/Credit: Getty

Ilfracombe to Combe Martin map

OS Maps: Ilfracombe to Combe Martin walking route

Useful information

Starting point

Start your swim safari in Ilfracombe, where there’s plenty of parking (Pier Car Park: EX34 9EQ). To return to town at the end of day, hop on the 301 bus from Combe Martin.

Terrain

Most of the walk is along the well-signposted South West Coast Path, which is hilly and can be muddy after rainfall. Hele Beach is easy to stroll down to, while Broad Sands and Wild Pear both require a steep descent.

Map

OS Explorer 180

Swim

All three swims are on sheltered beaches. Always check the tide, stay in your depth and take a swim buddy with you.

Eat/drink

Make a pitstop at the Storm in a Teacup in Watermouth, a charming waterfront café built from an old riverboat.