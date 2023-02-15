Set on a hillslope with far-reaching views over rural Northamptonshire, Lyveden New Bield is an intriguing, incomplete Elizabethan lodge and pleasure garden.

Advertisement

The property was developed in the late 1500s by Sir Thomas Tresham, but its construction ceased following his premature death in 1605.

The extensive Grade 1-listed garden boasts viewing terraces and spiral mounts, a water-filled moat, an orchard, a labyrinth, plus several butterfly-rich wildflower meadows. It’s a place idyllic in the spring and summer months, as the meadows reach their colourful humming best. This is a contemplative walk through one of England’s oldest garden landscapes.

Discover a country garden near you From coastal terraced gardens to Italianate marvels, here is our pick of the best country gardens to visit in spring and summer in the UK. Best country gardens to visit in the UK From coastal terraced gardens to Italianate marvels, here is our pick of the best country gardens to visit in spring and summer in the UK.

Lyveden New Bield walk

1.5 miles/2.4km | 22m accent | 1 hour | easy

1. Manor House

Take the gravel path south from the Manor House, passing between trees before turning right onto a grassy path. Go through the gate and follow the path through the hedge opening.

2. Outer Meadow

Cross Outer Meadow in a south-south-easterly direction to converge with the hedge on your left-hand side (at a gate). The meadow here was carefully restored earlier this century, using a wildflower mix from the Dame Miriam Rothschild estate nearby; bedstraw, buttercup, clover, knapweed, oxeye daisy and trefoil provide lush contrasting hues.

Go through the gate and enjoy a short diversion atop the mount and connected raised terrace alongside the moat.

3. Labyrinth

Back on the main path, turn left down the hedge-flanked path to another gate.

Through the gate, continue along the path to enter the labyrinth meadow. The original concentric-ringed planting scheme for this area is represented by mown labyrinthine paths through long grass. Take an immediate left, walking beside the moat until reaching the labyrinth entrance.

Lyveden New Bield moat/Credit: Chris Gunns

4. West Spiral Mount

On exiting the labyrinth, travel back along the same moat-side path and at the pathway junction, take a left across the grassland, heading towards West Spiral Mount.

After approximately 50m, bear right and follow the moat-side path between the tall trees, eventually leading into Hay Meadow, recently restored using seeds from a local SSSI meadow.

5. East Spiral Mount

Take an immediate left and follow the path/track for approximately 100m, before stepping off and walking the moat-side clockwise to reach the East Spiral Mount via the footbridge.

Ascend/descend and return across the footbridge, now travelling anti-clockwise along the moat-side until just shy of the stone cottage; turn right and approach the Garden Lodge. Grade I-listed and a Scheduled Monument, this ornate stone-built cruciform lodge is imposing and starkly incomplete. There is a first-floor viewpoint through a large mullion bay window.

More like this

Discover more summer walks Make the most of the longer days and warmer weather with our pick of the best summer countryside walks in the UK. Best summer walks in Britain Make the most of the longer days and warmer weather with our pick of the best summer countryside walks in the UK.

6. Garden Lodge and Orchard

Skirt the lodge anti-clockwise before exiting by the cottage and turning left onto/down the lane, with Parterre Meadow now to your right. Continue until you reach a gate set back from the nearside verge. Go through the gate and climb East pyramidal mount.

Descend and tread the path between the toe of the raised terrace and the Orchard, restored earlier this century and planted with 300+ fruiting trees of heritage varieties.

Take the central mown path through the Orchard. Once beyond the trees, continue on the same line through the hedge opening. Go straight ahead, downslope, for about 150m to the Manor House. Round off the journey here with a drink and sweet treat.

Lyveden New Bield /Credit: Kate Jewell

Lyveden New Bield map

Lyveden New Bield walking route and map

Useful information

Terrain

The route traverses a gentle hillslope and uses unsurfaced grassy paths; it is not waymarked. Occasionally the ground is uneven and it is likely to be soft (muddy) in places after rain. There are no stiles, but some areas/fields are gated. The route is suitable for all-terrain pushchairs. A powered mobility vehicle and a manual wheelchair are available for use (bookable in advance).

Starting point

Lyveden New Bield, near Oundle, Northamptonshire, PE8 5AT. Parking is on-site and free of charge; there are designated disabled spaces. A National Trust property, admission fees apply to non-members. Wheelchair-accessible toilets are available. Dogs (on leads) are welcome.

Eat/drink

The on-site café serves seasonal light meals, sandwiches, snacks, homemade cakes, hot and cold drinks. Alternatively, bring your own picnic to have within the garden.

Advertisement

Stay

The Shuckburgh Arms, in Stoke Doyle, close to Oundle (PE8 5TG) offers clean and comfortable B&B accommodation.