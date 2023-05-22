Traeth Lligwy is a beautiful, delightfully spacious, sheltered, unspoilt beach bordered by low sand dunes and cliffs on the north-east coast of Anglesey. Soft sand shelves gently to the sea, offering plenty of room for bathing.

This circular walk starts in the pretty former fishing village of Moelfre, where it joins the coastal cliff path, passing memorials to the Hindlea and Royal Charter shipwrecks.

The return route takes in Din Lligwy, a 4th-century settlement, as well as an impressive Neolithic burial chamber.

Moelfre to Traeth Lligwy walk

4.4 miles/7km | 3 hours | moderate | 152m ascent

1. Start

At the car park, go past the toilet block and cross the road to a path left of the bus shelter. Pass Ann’s Pantry and, at a road, go left above Moelfre’s small beach to walk uphill.

At a left bend, bear right along the coast path, passing the Seawatch Centre and sculpture of Dic Evans, coxswain of the Hindlea rescue in 1959.

Beyond the lifeboat station and a small beach, follow a path to the Hindlea memorial seat at the end of the headland. Continuing along the coast, you’ll emerge in a caravan park before descending to Porth Helaeth beach.

View of Moelfre's rocky coastline and the old lifeboat station/Credit: Getty

2. Traeth Lligwy

The path rises, passing a stone stile giving access to the Royal Charter monument. More than 450 people lost their lives when the steamship, returning from Australia with a substantial cargo of gold, sank in a hurricane nearby in 1859. As you continue along the cliffs, look out to sea to watch for porpoises.

Further on, the coast path takes a track slightly inland, past houses, before running directly above Traeth Lligwy. The easiest way to get down to the beach for a dip is just before the coast path reaches the car park. The sea comes in quickly, so be aware of the tide times and avoid the sinking sand at the far western end of the beach.

A sunny day at low tide on beautiful Traeth Lligwy/Credit: Getty

3. Din Lligwy

From Traeth Lligwy, follow the lane ahead and go over a crossroads.

Take a kissing gate on the right for Din Lligwy and walk through fields and a small wood. Here lie the remains of round houses and workshops occupied by a local chieftain in the Roman era.

Returning to the lane, bear right to find the Neolithic burial chamber on your right and, further on, go through a kissing gate on your left.

Explore the remains of round houses and workshops at Din Lligwy/Credit: Getty

4. Moelfre

Follow the right side of the field to a gate in the far corner then continue with a fence on your left. Take the next kissing gate on the left and slant uphill to another one. Go over the hill and, at the field’s left corner, bear left downhill to a kissing gate at buildings. Soon, go right through a gate and along an access track. Pass a school and bear right to return to the starting point.

Moelfre map

OS Maps: Moelfre to Traeth Lligwy walking route

Useful information

Starting point

Ffordd Lligwy, Moelfre car park LL72 8HG. Bus no 62 from Bangor and Amlwch.

Terrain

Cliff coastal path, lanes and fields. Some ups and downs.

Map

OS Explorer 263

Swim

Easiest access to Traeth Lligwy is just before the coast path reaches the car park.

Eat/drink

Ann’s Pantry Restaurant and Café at Moelfre. Seasonal café at Traeth Lligwy; 07789 225394.