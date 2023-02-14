Towards the end of the Llyn Peninsula overlooking Porth Neigwl is Plas yn Rhiw, a small manor house enfolded by gardens at the bosky edge of which is a meadow.

“Well it’s an orchard meadow really,” says ecologist Jo Porter. National Trust’s Robert Parkinson agrees. “It used to be grazed,” he says. “’Till we planted fruit trees on it 11 years ago, the school children helped. Welsh varieties, mostly apple. And then we noticed without the sheep, the wildflowers were coming back.”

The pupils collected yellow rattle seed from nearby Cwrt Farm. Everything else just appeared – eyebright, orchids, cuckooflowers and later in summer, knapweed, selfheal, sneezewort and more. See how many species you can spot on this 2.5-mile walk.

Plas yn Rhiw walk

2.5 miles/4km | 185m accent | 1.5 hours | easy–moderate

1. Plas yn Rhiw

We will save Plas yn Rhiw and its orchard meadow till last. For now, begin at the car park. Walk up the road, take the gate left and follow Wales Coast Path signs down through fields – with sea views – into Garth Woods.

2. Mynydd Rhiw

Mature ivy-festooned and moss-clad trees crowd the path as if curious of walkers, while bluebells congregate on the slope. Continue to the gate.

Turning right, follow Wales Coast Path signs uphill, keeping to the wall, admiring craggy Mynydd Rhiw ahead.

Paths around Plas yn Rhiw/Credit: Eirian Evans, Geograph

3. Pant cottage

Bear right where the track divides, joining the ‘circular walk’ to Pant cottage.

Pass through a gate, in front of a row of cottages, then another gate and more properties till reaching the road at Rhiw.

4. Capel Nebo

Turn left, passing Capel Nebo. Rhiw developed to accommodate manganese-mining families – the mines stud these coastal hills.

At the crossroads turn right passing the old school. At the next crossroads turn left.

5. Confluence of paths

Almost immediately take the rough track behind the houses on your right and follow it towards the hills. The landscape character changes, becoming tussocky heathland and crags. Nearby are prehistoric settlements and a Neolithic axe factory.

Keep watch for green woodpeckers. On reaching rough ground at a confluence of paths keep right, sticking to the field wall. Follow the footpath sign over a stonewall stile into a field. Following the waymarks, climb the next stonewall stile and turn right down field to pass through a gate.

St Aelrhiw’s Church/Credit: Alan Fryer, Geograph

6. St Aelrhiw’s Church

On the road turn right, passing the Old Rectory and then St Aelrhiw’s Church, taking the road straight downhill in front of it.

Keep on the steep road heading downhill, till reaching Plas yn Rhiw manor house gardens and tea room, and the wooded path leading to the orchard meadow, which is redolent now, in blossom.

Plas yn Rhiw in full bloom/Credit: Eirian Evans, Geograph

Plas yn Rhiw map

Plas yn Rhiw walking route and map

Useful information

Terrain

The 3-mile walk is moderately steep in places and includes road, track and fields with drystone-wall stiles which can be slippery.

Starting point

The 17b bus running between Pwllheli and Aberdaron stops at Plas yn Rhiw car park (Ll53 8AB).

Eat

Sian’s delightful tearoom at National Trust Plas yn Rhiw provides light lunches and teas

Stay

Nearby Aberdaron has accommodation.