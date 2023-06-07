This spectacular, circular walk linking the Pontcysyllte and Chirk aqueducts of the UNESCO Llangollen Canal World Heritage Site takes you through two long tunnels and returns via the Ceiriog Valley and Offa`s Dyke Path.

Completed in 1805 and designed by architects William Jessop and Thomas Telford, Pontcysyllte Aqueduct spans 307 metres and rises 38 metres above the River Dee. Also awe-inspiring, Chirk Aqueduct is 220 metres long.

Pontcysyllte and Chirk aqueducts walk

10.4miles/16.6 km | 6 hours | moderate | 284m ascent

1. Pontcysyllte Aqueduct

From the car park join the path leading to Trevor Basin with is colourful narrow boats manoeuvring to and from Pontcysyllte Aqueduct.

Continue along the airy towpath while enjoying views of the Dee Valley below you. On the far side pass moored boats and old lime kilns. Look left for views of the 45m high Cefn Viaduct.

After passing under two road bridges you enter the 175m long Whitehouse Tunnel where the eerie darkness is accompanied by the `put-put` sound of passing narrow boats.

The view from Pontcysyllte Aqueduct/Credit: Getty

2. Chirk Marina

After leaving the tunnel you'll pass Chirk Marina and go through a wooded cutting to arrive at the 421 metre long Chirk Tunnel. On emerging into daylight again, the towpath now crosses Chirk Aqueduct with its views of the green Ceiriog Valley below. A railway viaduct looms to your right. At a bridge on the far side of the aqueduct, go up to a road and turn left. Pass the Bridge Inn and cross Chirk Bridge.

3. Chirk Aqueduct

Go through a kissing gate on the left and walk through a meadow beside the River Ceiriog. Look out for dippers and grey wagtails. Chirk Aqueduct will be in front of you.

Go through a small gate to pass between its pillars and continue through a meadow to Pont Faen and the B4500. Turn right and soon take a footpath on the left. At a fork, go left and pass a caravan site. Emerge on a lane at a bend and walk ahead (north), passing two lanes on the right and one on the left, to reach a point where Offa's Dyke Path joins the lane.

Chirk Aqueduct and Chirk Viaduct/Credit: Getty

4. Offa's Dyke Path

Continue ahead and take a right-hand fork. Pass more lanes and walk uphill to a kissing gate on the right. Take the Offa's Dyke Path through fields to a road. Cross, turn right and soon go left on a track to a field.

The path will veer right, crossing Offa's Dyke, to emerge on a road. Turn left over the canal and descend to the towpath where you bear right to retrace your steps to the start of your walk.

Pontcysyllte Aqueduct seen from afar/Credit: Getty

Pontcysyllte and Chirk map

Pontcysyllte and Chirk aqueducts walking route and map

Useful information

Starting point

Pontcysyllte Aqueduct car park, off the A539, LL20 7TU (parking fee). Buses T3 (Wrexham-Barmouth) and 5 (Wrexham-Llangollen) stop on the A539 300m from Trevor Basin.

Terrain

Canal towpath with aqueducts and tunnels, lanes and fields. Mainly level walking. Bring a torch to navigate the tunnels.

Map

OS Explorer 256

Eat/drink

The Bridge Inn, Chirk Bank (01691 773213) on the walk. Pontcysyllte Chapel Tea Room (01978 812786) near Trevor Basin.

Stay

Wern Isaf Farm, Llangollen (01978 860632) has room for tents, motorhomes and caravans.